The Costco Pork Broth Customers Say Makes The Best Ramen

Authentic ramen is notoriously tricky to make. It requires a lot of attention, specific flavors, and hours of simmering. Boxed broth can cut down the cooking time and make it a real option for a homemade meal on a weeknight. But there's often something missing from boxed ramen broth. Home chefs often complain that it lacks depth and, more importantly, the "it factor" we all expect from a great bowl of ramen. But Costco customers say they've found the solution: Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth.

Tonkotsu ramen is one of the four main types of ramen, and it's made by slow-boiling pork bones. The most authentic broth can take anywhere from 18 to 60 hours to make from scratch, but Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth creates a foundation for traditional ramen in the time it takes to open a box. Costco customers say it has a full-bodied mouthfeel that's only a shade lighter than what you'd get at a restaurant and a rich, deep flavor profile. You'll find it in a 4-pack on Costco shelves for around $19.

"If you're looking a quality tonkotsu ramen broth that's full of flavor, this won't disappoint," wrote one shopper in a review. "I've been enjoying it alone as a sipping broth, but it shines as the base for noodles and my favorite add-ins. It is on the salty side, but it is so good!"