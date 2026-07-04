Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp Vs Panda Express: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Among the eight beloved items in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame is the store's iconic Mandarin Orange Chicken. Of course, not just comparably but arguably more popular than that Trader Joe's product is Panda Express Orange Chicken, the pinnacle of junky Chinese-American takeout. Since one of the most successful Trader Joe's products is effectively a dupe of a dish at Panda Express, it's hardly surprising that the chain carries another dupe of a signature Panda Express menu item in its frozen Honey Walnut Shrimp.

Due to an excess of batter, oil, and sugar, Honey Walnut Shrimp ranks among the 11 unhealthiest items on the Panda Express menu. While that doesn't mean it's not delicious, it's at least fair to say there's room for improvement on the Panda Express formula. I picked up a bag of frozen Honey Walnut Shrimp from my local Trader Joe's, as well as a medium entree serving of Honey Walnut Shrimp from a nearby Panda Express to find out just how the Trader Joe's dupe stacks up against its name-brand inspiration. Ahead are my thoughts after trying both items, before my pick for which brand's Honey Walnut Shrimp is superior.