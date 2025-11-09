Is The Meat From Panda Express Cooked From Fresh Or Frozen?

Panda Express is an itch that rarely strikes, but when it does, only Panda Express can scratch it. It's not really like any standard Chinese food place. It's so Americanized and served so quickly, it's arguably its own category of food. Like it or not, orange chicken is American food, not Chinese food. After all, Panda Express invented it!

Put another way: Panda Express is to Chinese food what Taco Bell is to Mexican food. So, you might wonder, given that the food is prepared pretty much instantaneously when you order, if the meal is cooked from fresh or frozen meat. Well, the answer depends on the item.

We reached out to Panda Express, and the company got back to us. "Our marinated protein options are delivered frozen," a representative from the company explained, "which helps us maintain a high standard of food safety and freshness." The company continued by underscoring that it cooks "... in smaller batches throughout the day to maintain the freshness, flavor, and quality our guests expect." Touché, Panda Express! The only issue is that it's very hard to find which meats are marinated and which aren't. It might be the case that the company is similar to other restaurant chains that only use frozen meat.