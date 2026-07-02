Being a rather unique middle ground between savory and sweet, there are different ways to use caramelized onions that you've probably never heard of before. We often think the goal is to sweeten those onions as much as possible, because the whole point is that you're tapping into and drawing out the natural sugars inside the onion. However, there are some tricks for caramelizing which can add newer, richer flavors to augment that sweetness. For help on how you might do that, we spoke to Ruwan Nalindra, the executive chef at Vakkaru Maldives, who recommended the balsamic vinegar in your pantry as a secret workaround for caramelized onions.

Nalindra believes that balsamic vinegar is an essential step in caramelized onions. "It enhances the flavor and texture with tangy aroma which you can use in any dish," says Nalindra says, who also goes on to say that onions prepared this way can still be added to salads, meat and seafood dinners, or burgers. Balsamic vinegar is a complicated mix of sweet and mildly acidic flavors because it's made from grapes and wine vinegar. It make appear to make your onions taste sweeter even faster, although the caramelization process isn't actually working any faster. "It helps to sweeten them instantly and darken their color as the vinegar reduces and glazes them," says Nalindra, adding, "[It's often called] a 'cheat code.'"