The 'Cheat Code' Caramelized Onions Need Is Already In Your Pantry
Being a rather unique middle ground between savory and sweet, there are different ways to use caramelized onions that you've probably never heard of before. We often think the goal is to sweeten those onions as much as possible, because the whole point is that you're tapping into and drawing out the natural sugars inside the onion. However, there are some tricks for caramelizing which can add newer, richer flavors to augment that sweetness. For help on how you might do that, we spoke to Ruwan Nalindra, the executive chef at Vakkaru Maldives, who recommended the balsamic vinegar in your pantry as a secret workaround for caramelized onions.
Nalindra believes that balsamic vinegar is an essential step in caramelized onions. "It enhances the flavor and texture with tangy aroma which you can use in any dish," says Nalindra says, who also goes on to say that onions prepared this way can still be added to salads, meat and seafood dinners, or burgers. Balsamic vinegar is a complicated mix of sweet and mildly acidic flavors because it's made from grapes and wine vinegar. It make appear to make your onions taste sweeter even faster, although the caramelization process isn't actually working any faster. "It helps to sweeten them instantly and darken their color as the vinegar reduces and glazes them," says Nalindra, adding, "[It's often called] a 'cheat code.'"
Balsamic vinegar in caramelized onions
There's no need to overdo it with balsamic vinegar (maybe a couple of tablespoons at most with multiple onions, and many recipes use less). You shouldn't necessarily cook your onions for less time just because they're sweetening up faster, either. You want to slowly cook caramelized onions because it takes time to draw out those natural sugars and properly caramelize them. "I recommend caramelizing the onion till golden brown first, then adding the balsamic vinegar towards the end," says Ruwan Nalindra. "Continue further till the vinegar is evaporated and to glaze the onion well. If the onion becomes very sharp with vinegar, add a bit more sugar and dissolve." Plus, that vinegar can be a great way to deglaze the pan to make sure you capture those stuck caramelized bits.
Some folks stick to baking soda as a way to caramelize onions in a flash, but vinegar is effective and certainly tastes more sweet. If you still want your caramelized onions to become sweeter, and you're short on time, you can get some similar effects with brown sugar, which can speed up your caramelized onions as another sort of cheat code: Extra sugar will caramelize faster because it doesn't need to be drawn out from inside the onions. Try them separately, or feel free to add balsamic vinegar alongside brown sugar. Even though the balsamic vinegar in your kitchen may not be the real deal, it still works well here.