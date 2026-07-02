Bring Gourmet Flavor To Egg Salad With This Zingy Add-In

Egg salad is something most of us have been eating since we were kids, but even the most classic recipes need a little shaking up from time to time. If you're feeling bored with the mild creaminess, try out this zingy add-in: pickled red onions. Either mixed in or sat on top, this condiment adds a tangy crunch that cuts right through the creaminess of egg salad. The bright color contrasting with the pale yellow is also great for presentation.

The first time I had pickled red onion with egg salad, it was actually not intentional. You see, I live in a country called Denmark, and Denmark is legitimately obsessed with pickled red onions. They're on top of every salad, every egg salad smørrebrød, and every sandwich, and they're always available as a condiment to pile on your plate. Honestly, I find it to be too much in a lot of cases, but with egg salad, it really works.

It's a versatile add-in too, working well with both plain recipes and those already spruced up with mustard, celery, scallions, spices, or whatever other ingredients you put in your egg salad. In Denmark, we also serve curried egg salad with pickled red onions, which results in a lot of flavor. If you want to try this zingy egg salad, you have three options: Buy some pickled red onions, prepare some make-ahead pickled red onions, or throw together the quick-pickled version. As long as you've got red onions, vinegar, sugar, and salt, you'll be able to manage something.