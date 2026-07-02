You Wouldn't Recognize Medieval Lasagna If It Slapped You In The Face

You probably have a pretty good idea of what lasagna looks like. There's sauce, then noodles, cheese (either bechamel or ricotta), meat, and more sauce, and on and on until the pan is filled. It's hard to imagine there's much room for innovation in the lasagna sphere, is there? Once the formula was established, however long ago it was, it must have stayed pretty much the same, right? Wrong! If you go back to lasagna's medieval iteration, you may not even recognize it as the same dish.

It makes sense when you think about it. What does every lasagna include these days? Tomato sauce. And tomatoes, a South American crop, weren't introduced to Europe until the Columbian Exchange that started in the 15th century. So when you take a look at the "Liber de Coquina" (or the "Book of Cookery"), which was written in 1300, you'll find that its recipe for lasagna doesn't include tomato sauce — or any other kind of sauce, for that matter. Instead, it was made of thin sheets of fermented, boiled dough, dusted with cheese and assorted seasonings, and eaten with a stick due to Europeans refusing to use forks for hundreds of years. (Lasagna on a stick — all you state fair recipe developers, start taking notes now.)