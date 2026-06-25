Dolly Parton Just Shaded Buc-Ee's In The Cutest Way Possible
Buc-ee's massive, beaver-themed travel centers are taking over the U.S. states — and winning international fans thanks to the World Cup — but one famous figure remains unimpressed. On June 24, 2026, Dolly Parton playfully shaded the chain at the opening of her own truck stop, Dolly's Tennesseean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. "I'm sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop," the 80-year-old country star said in a video shared by NewsChannel5 Nashville. "Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers."
The stop — formerly the Tennessean Travel Stop — has been a Cronersville destination for decades. Now, the rest stop has gotten a Dolly-themed refresh thanks to a collaboration between Parton, her manager Danny Nozell, and Gregory H. Sachs, who owns the Tennessean Travel Stop brand. Still, Parton followed the humorous remark with tact. "We're not trying to compete with anybody," she added. "We don't think we'll have to."
Parton has been taking a step back from public activities due to health concerns, so the singer's appearance came as a surprise and a relief to fans. The event's promotional materials had claimed that she wouldn't be in attendance. Still, fans flocked to the opening ceremony to support the singer's latest venture — and were rewarded with a brief appearance.
What can you find at Dolly Parton's truck stop?
It's not just about beating out the beavers: Dolly Parton has her own reasons for opening the stop. "[Owner Gregory Sachs] said, 'Well, why don't we just go into business together?'" she explained in her short speech. "I said, 'I think that's a great idea, because I've spent my whole life traveling down the road.'"
Dolly's Tennesseean Travel Stop includes standard amenities for truckers (or on-the-road singers), like showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities. But the stop also shares Buc-ee's commitment to offering visitors much, much more. Visitors can enjoy an ice cream counter, let their furry friends stretch their legs in the stop's "Doggy Parton" dog park, and shop for merchandise, including t-shirts, cowboy hats, and sparkly travel mugs, perfect for the stop's "cup of ambition" coffee. The stop also gives Buc-ee's fan-favorite barbecue a run for its money, thanks to its 24/7 DLY BBQ offerings.
While Parton herself probably won't make another appearance, the stop has plenty planned for opening week. Events include "Dollyoke" karaoke, story times courtesy of the Marshall County Library, plenty of live music, and a "Freedom Bash" celebration on July 3, featuring food trucks and a fireworks show. The stop is located off Interstate 65 at 3686 Pulaski Highway, about an hour south of Nashville.