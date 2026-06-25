Dolly Parton Just Shaded Buc-Ee's In The Cutest Way Possible

Buc-ee's massive, beaver-themed travel centers are taking over the U.S. states — and winning international fans thanks to the World Cup — but one famous figure remains unimpressed. On June 24, 2026, Dolly Parton playfully shaded the chain at the opening of her own truck stop, Dolly's Tennesseean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. "I'm sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop," the 80-year-old country star said in a video shared by NewsChannel5 Nashville. "Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers."

The stop — formerly the Tennessean Travel Stop — has been a Cronersville destination for decades. Now, the rest stop has gotten a Dolly-themed refresh thanks to a collaboration between Parton, her manager Danny Nozell, and Gregory H. Sachs, who owns the Tennessean Travel Stop brand. Still, Parton followed the humorous remark with tact. "We're not trying to compete with anybody," she added. "We don't think we'll have to."

Parton has been taking a step back from public activities due to health concerns, so the singer's appearance came as a surprise and a relief to fans. The event's promotional materials had claimed that she wouldn't be in attendance. Still, fans flocked to the opening ceremony to support the singer's latest venture — and were rewarded with a brief appearance.