Dolly Parton's Stepping Into The Rest Stop Business With New Tennessee Travel Shop
Now that Dolly Parton has launched her own frozen food line and Nashville hotel, the icon is setting her sights on the rest stop business. On November 17th, Tennessean Travel Stop announced a brand new partnership with Dolly starting with a flagship location aptly named Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop. They started by creating a new website and sharing the announcement on social media. The goal is to reopen the Cornersville location in the summer of 2026 with an upgraded restaurant, shop, and more. And yes, before you ask, the rest stop will be open for far longer than nine to five, with different amenities opening and closing at different hours.
As to what will make this special, a lot of it is being kept pretty hush-hush until the big unveiling. However, we do have some idea of what will be offered. The new website mentions updated amenities, a curated dining experience, and a shop featuring regional items as well as common necessities. Expect to see some of Dolly's favorite, crowd-pleasing foods on the menu as she wants the stop to refuel not just vehicles, but spirits.
Although it's not open yet, they intend to open more locations should this first one thrive. The Tennessean Travel Stop (which currently has just one location) has sworn to continue the approachable, comfortable vibe they currently have while integrating special features that are important to Dolly. The current Cornersville rest stop will continue to be open to serve weary travelers as renovations continue over the next half year.
Bringing a little Southern hospitality to the road
Now, before you go thinking this sounds like just another money-hungry rebranding scheme, keep in mind that Dolly has some very strong opinions on how truckers and travelers should be treated. For one thing, she loves her home state and hasn't been afraid to show it in songs such as "My Tennessee Mountain Home." Given that she offers her beloved recipes that will warm your heart as well as your body after a cold day driving, as well as an understanding of what it's like to always be on the road, it just makes sense that this is a venture she'd want to go into.
More than just looking at her history with her home state and travelers in general, you can hear it from the gal herself. On the travel stop site, she's quoted as saying, "All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road. Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey." She goes on to say that she believes her travel center will fill a void that currently exists in the travel stop world and that she's confident she will honor Tennessee with what it provides. Based on this, it's clear that Dolly Parton is the only celebrity food entrepreneur and travel stop mogul this world needs.