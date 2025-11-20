Dolly Parton's Stepping Into The Rest Stop Business With New Tennessee Travel Shop

Now that Dolly Parton has launched her own frozen food line and Nashville hotel, the icon is setting her sights on the rest stop business. On November 17th, Tennessean Travel Stop announced a brand new partnership with Dolly starting with a flagship location aptly named Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop. They started by creating a new website and sharing the announcement on social media. The goal is to reopen the Cornersville location in the summer of 2026 with an upgraded restaurant, shop, and more. And yes, before you ask, the rest stop will be open for far longer than nine to five, with different amenities opening and closing at different hours.

As to what will make this special, a lot of it is being kept pretty hush-hush until the big unveiling. However, we do have some idea of what will be offered. The new website mentions updated amenities, a curated dining experience, and a shop featuring regional items as well as common necessities. Expect to see some of Dolly's favorite, crowd-pleasing foods on the menu as she wants the stop to refuel not just vehicles, but spirits.

Although it's not open yet, they intend to open more locations should this first one thrive. The Tennessean Travel Stop (which currently has just one location) has sworn to continue the approachable, comfortable vibe they currently have while integrating special features that are important to Dolly. The current Cornersville rest stop will continue to be open to serve weary travelers as renovations continue over the next half year.