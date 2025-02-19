Dolly Parton's New Food Line Was Made For People Working 9 To 5

Dolly Parton is known as the Queen of Country. Her philanthropy, Southern charm, impressive pipes, and sky-high wigs are world famous. Now, she's looking to dethrone another American icon: Betty Crocker. For the past few years, the singer has worked with Conagra Brands and Duncan Hines to release cake mixes, frosting, cornbread, frozen pies, and party-sized packages of Homestyle Macaroni and Cheese.

Apparently, the singer's Congara collabs have found supermarket success: Dolly Parton's pre-packaged food empire is still growing. The singer plans to release five new frozen meals for fans with fast-paced, 9-to-5 lifestyles. Influencer Mark Vayntraub, who posts breaking snack food news on Instagram under the username @markie_devo, broke the news. According to Vayntraub, Conagra Brands announced the release at the 2025 CAGNY Conference. This time, the roundup includes one of Parton's personal favorites: Chicken and Dumplings. In 2011, the singer told Parade that the dish was her specialty.

In addition to Chicken and Dumplings, Parton's new pink-packaged line includes single-serving portions of Country Fried Steak, Shrimp and Grits, and Beef Pot Roast. Fans can buy family-size boxes of Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler, too. The options aren't exactly heart-healthy — but that's the way Parton likes it. In the same interview, she revealed that she and her husband "love that stuff that will harden your arteries in a hurry."