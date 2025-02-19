Dolly Parton's New Food Line Was Made For People Working 9 To 5
Dolly Parton is known as the Queen of Country. Her philanthropy, Southern charm, impressive pipes, and sky-high wigs are world famous. Now, she's looking to dethrone another American icon: Betty Crocker. For the past few years, the singer has worked with Conagra Brands and Duncan Hines to release cake mixes, frosting, cornbread, frozen pies, and party-sized packages of Homestyle Macaroni and Cheese.
Apparently, the singer's Congara collabs have found supermarket success: Dolly Parton's pre-packaged food empire is still growing. The singer plans to release five new frozen meals for fans with fast-paced, 9-to-5 lifestyles. Influencer Mark Vayntraub, who posts breaking snack food news on Instagram under the username @markie_devo, broke the news. According to Vayntraub, Conagra Brands announced the release at the 2025 CAGNY Conference. This time, the roundup includes one of Parton's personal favorites: Chicken and Dumplings. In 2011, the singer told Parade that the dish was her specialty.
In addition to Chicken and Dumplings, Parton's new pink-packaged line includes single-serving portions of Country Fried Steak, Shrimp and Grits, and Beef Pot Roast. Fans can buy family-size boxes of Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler, too. The options aren't exactly heart-healthy — but that's the way Parton likes it. In the same interview, she revealed that she and her husband "love that stuff that will harden your arteries in a hurry."
How can you buy Dolly Parton's new meals?
Fans in the comments were eager to try the singer's new releases. "I need this in my belly," wrote one commenter. "That cobbler will be a 'single serve' meal for me also," added another. One fan pointed out that proceeds will likely help Parton's charity work, writing: "Gotta support her book habit of sending out millions of free books through her Dolly Parton imagination library to all those babies 5 and under!"
There's no word as to when or where fans will be able to buy the products. Vayntraub promised to update followers with a release date soon, and wrote that "they'll be sold at major stores that carry the brand." Luckily, fans can search for stores that stock the products on the Baking With Dolly website.
Can't find the products near you? Try using Parton's secret trick for ultra-creamy mac and cheese while you wait for the meals to launch nationwide. We'll have an eye out for more releases soon, but there's one Dollywood favorite that probably won't reach the supermarket shelves anytime soon: Conagra probably isn't willing to risk the choking hazard posed by Dolly Parton's beloved stone soup.