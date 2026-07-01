Can You Carbonate Eggs In A SodaStream? One Person Found The Answer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We'd like to salute the people who turn their kitchens into a science lab. They've brought us French toast made with ice cream, brûléed mango, ultra-fluffy cloud bread, and its cousin cottage cheese bread (made with only 2 extra ingredients). Now, thanks to one YouTube channel dedicated to mad science in the kitchen, we know you absolutely can carbonate scrambled eggs with a SodaStream machine. The question that remains is: Should we?
In a vlog from the YouTube channel The King of Random (TKOR), hosts Jarom Rush and Jake Mena investigate carbonating several different foods with a SodaStream. Scrambled eggs are among the foods they successfully fizzed, and the process basically mirrors carbonating good old fashioned water. In the video, the TKOR team fills a SodaStream bottle with half a dozen lightly scrambled, uncooked eggs. The machine then infuses them with bubbles just like it would if you were carbonating water. Directly after carbonating, the TKOR team cooked the eggs on the stovetop. They said they noticed a slight fizzy sensation with the first bite but weren't all that impressed. "I don't recommend it, but apparently it's possible," one of the hosts says in the video.
There are plenty of ways to make a tastier batch of carbonated eggs
TKOR's efforts to cook carbonated eggs could be elevated by almost anything since the team doesn't put a lot of effort into perfectly cooking the dish. After a good dose of carbonation from the SodaStream, the TKOR hosts barely cook the eggs before trying them. In the video, they even comment: "They don't have to be good, they just have to be cooked." The faceless chef pushes the eggs around the pan, gives them a flimsy toss, and serves them looking a bit runny. Any technique from the many ways eggs are prepared around the world would take this dish to the next level.
Adding carbonation to scrambled eggs makes them fluffy. So, tailor the rest of your process toward that goal. Try these tricks for the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted and add some mix-ins for extra flavor. Fresh herbs and seasonings like onion powder and Everything Bagel seasoning would add an extra layer of interest. Or, turn those fizzy eggs into an omelet with chorizo, onion, and chives — add a hint of creamy goodness with your favorite type of cheese or a bit of crème fraiche.