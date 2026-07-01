Can You Carbonate Eggs In A SodaStream? One Person Found The Answer

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We'd like to salute the people who turn their kitchens into a science lab. They've brought us French toast made with ice cream, brûléed mango, ultra-fluffy cloud bread, and its cousin cottage cheese bread (made with only 2 extra ingredients). Now, thanks to one YouTube channel dedicated to mad science in the kitchen, we know you absolutely can carbonate scrambled eggs with a SodaStream machine. The question that remains is: Should we?

In a vlog from the YouTube channel The King of Random (TKOR), hosts Jarom Rush and Jake Mena investigate carbonating several different foods with a SodaStream. Scrambled eggs are among the foods they successfully fizzed, and the process basically mirrors carbonating good old fashioned water. In the video, the TKOR team fills a SodaStream bottle with half a dozen lightly scrambled, uncooked eggs. The machine then infuses them with bubbles just like it would if you were carbonating water. Directly after carbonating, the TKOR team cooked the eggs on the stovetop. They said they noticed a slight fizzy sensation with the first bite but weren't all that impressed. "I don't recommend it, but apparently it's possible," one of the hosts says in the video.