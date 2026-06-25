Forget Stuffed Crust, This Entire Pizza Crust Is Made Of Cheese

Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.



The food and beverage world continues to revolve around protein — this edition of Nosh or Nah, we've got protein pretending to be pizza and Cup Noodles pretending to be protein. First, Dennis Lee tangles with the latest novelty edition of Nissin's Cup Noodles: BBQ noodles inspired by the styles of two of America's smoked meat meccas, Kansas City and Texas. Will these noodles please BBQ purists? Of course not! But we'll let Dennis tell you whether or not they're worth buying anyway.

After that, Michael Palan taste-tests a new protein-forward frozen pizza offering: cottage cheese crust pizza from The Tattooed Chef. Sure, cottage cheese may not be the first thing one thinks of for making a crusty, bread-like product, but you can actually make pretty good cottage cheese crust pizza at home, so a frozen version has the potential to succeed. Read on to find out if you can maximize your gains in the gym by housing an entire frozen pizza after your workout (we can all dream).