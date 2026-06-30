10 After-School Snacks Boomers Remember All Too Well

Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, which means they grew up in the '50s and '60s eating things like beef stroganoff, chicken à la king, and Salisbury steak; maybe some liver and onions or creamed chipped beef on toast if they were lucky. There would have been angel food cake, ambrosia salad, or Baked Alaska for dessert. Yes, those were the days when Spam was found in a square can in the pantry rather than in your inbox.

School lunches were another story. Between cursive writing classes, home economics, grammar class, and dodgeball in P.E., children ate bologna sandwiches from a lunchbox brought from home or stuffed themselves with macaroni casserole or meatloaf from the school cafeteria.

And then there were the snacks. The best part of the day came after school. With the pencils, books, and teachers' dirty looks comfortably behind them for the time being, kids in that era could finally take a seat atop their papasan chair or avocado-green sofa with a little post-school treat. So, after boomers worked up a hunger walking uphill in the snow in both directions to get to and from school, what was their go-to after-school snack? From buttered crackers to Cracker Jacks, here are 10 after-school snacks that every boomer knows well.