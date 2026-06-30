Skip The Stovetop: Oven Caramelized Onions Are The Easiest Hands-Off Method Ever

Caramelized onions are a popular garnish for just about everything. They're savory, sweet, and they melt in your mouth, but they also require a lot of babysitting. Let's face it, stovetop caramelized onions done the right way require so much stirring that they're a hassle to make. So, why not skip the stovetop entirely? You can caramelize onions in the oven and still get their iconic taste and jammy texture without all the stirring. It's an easy process and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts chef instructor Chef Pietro Vitelli says onions caramelized in the oven taste great. "Caramelizing onion using an oven will result in a roasted flavor," he explained in an exclusive interview with The Takeout. "In my experience they have sweet-forward flavors."

While you should stir stovetop onions every 3 to 5 minutes, caramelized onions made in the oven only need stirring every 10 to 30 minutes. Vitelli explains the key to making them is to ensure they cook evenly while they're baking. That starts with slices of raw onion that are all the same thickness. Vitelli suggests tossing the sliced raw onion in salt, pepper, and high quality cooking oil (here's the type of cooking oil Bobby Flay uses 98% of the time). According to Vitelli, you'll want to arrange them in a single layer on a sheet pan covered in parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they're done. "Lay them out just enough to keep an even layer. This will allow the onions to cook evenly," says Vitelli. "Once the onions are placed on the oven rack to cook, keep an eye on them every so often and stir as needed."