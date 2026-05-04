The Overlooked Fat Mistake That's Ruining Your Caramelized Onions

When it comes to caramelizing onions, there are a few things to keep in mind, like avoiding certain types of skillets or using tricks to caramelize them faster. One other variable to consider is the type of fat you use when doing so. We spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, about which fat sources work best when trying to achieve those little sweet and savory ribbons of onion, and surprisingly, one of our most beloved cooking fats isn't necessarily the ideal pick.

”Using butter alone for caramelized onions isn't always the best choice, even though it adds great flavor," Littley says. "Butter contains milk solids that can burn during the long cooking time needed to properly caramelize onions." If those solids burn, they can add a bitter flavor that can't be removed from your onions, and all that effort would be for naught.

Littley's solution involves a compromise of sorts. "Adding a neutral oil alongside the butter helps raise the overall smoke point and protects those milk solids, giving you more control over the heat," he explains. "This allows the onions to cook slowly and develop sweetness without the risk of the butter scorching too early."