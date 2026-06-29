If These Breadsticks Were Your Favorite At School, You Probably Grew Up In The Midwest
When you ask most people what they thought about school lunch options in their youth, the responses are generally less than flattering. Folks will relive tales about soggy this and dried-out that, sporting a repulsed facial expression as they recall the depressing experience of cafeteria chow. Still, following the harsh and often deserved criticism, people start to recollect a few gems that were the highlight of their week. It doesn't surprise most to hear french fries and pizza mentioned as some of the more palatable items, but for many folks in the Midwest, Bosco Sticks quickly become the topic of the conversation.
If you've never heard of them, you're not alone. The soft, chewy noshes, like an upgraded version of Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce, weren't in every school cafeteria. According to a poll conducted in the subreddit r/AskAnAmerican, it seems they were predominantly enjoyed by kids in the Midwest. People from places such as Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan indicated that they were a staple growing up. Conversely, folks from states like Washington, Utah, and Tennessee had no idea what a Bosco Stick is.
Still, even some of the Midwesterners who popped into the conversation weren't aware that Bosco Sticks existed. Unlike some of the cafeteria foods that defined school lunch in the '90s, they are a somewhat elusive product. Given how they were spawned from a kitchen mishap, it's a miracle of sorts that anyone from any U.S. region knows about them.
How Bosco Sticks became a paragon of school lunch
Just as the Southern Italian dish scrippelle 'mbusse was created by accident, the Bosco Stick was an invention born from a mistake. After starting Bosco's Carry-Out Pizzeria in 1988, Mark Artinian pivoted and entered the food distribution business, selling the first commercially available frozen stuffed-crust pizza by 1995. One fateful day, a piece of that cheesy pizza crust fell off the rest of the pie, and Artinian discovered that it was a winning product on its own.
It wasn't long until Bosco Sticks were gaining popularity in school cafeterias across the country, and that success led Artinian to ultimately sell the business to Tyson Foods in 2014. The company continued to capitalize on Bosco Sticks' booming presence in schools, but also expanded to selling them to stadiums, college campuses, hospitals, and pizzerias. Today, folks can sometimes even find them for sale in their local grocery store's freezer aisle.
However, while students cherish the cheesy, buttery breadsticks, parents sometimes aren't as thrilled. In the subreddit r/AskAnAmerican, one such parent indicated that Bosco Sticks are adored by their children in elementary school, but they weren't impressed by their nutritional value, which is fair. At the end of the day, it's cheese-stuffed bread, so don't expect to enjoy a balanced meal if you find yourself searching for it in a supermarket near you. But if you just want something tasty to quell a hunger pain, I will attest they're a deliciously satisfying way to accomplish that goal, as someone who has eaten many a Bosco Stick in the past.