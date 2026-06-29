If These Breadsticks Were Your Favorite At School, You Probably Grew Up In The Midwest

When you ask most people what they thought about school lunch options in their youth, the responses are generally less than flattering. Folks will relive tales about soggy this and dried-out that, sporting a repulsed facial expression as they recall the depressing experience of cafeteria chow. Still, following the harsh and often deserved criticism, people start to recollect a few gems that were the highlight of their week. It doesn't surprise most to hear french fries and pizza mentioned as some of the more palatable items, but for many folks in the Midwest, Bosco Sticks quickly become the topic of the conversation.

If you've never heard of them, you're not alone. The soft, chewy noshes, like an upgraded version of Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce, weren't in every school cafeteria. According to a poll conducted in the subreddit r/AskAnAmerican, it seems they were predominantly enjoyed by kids in the Midwest. People from places such as Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan indicated that they were a staple growing up. Conversely, folks from states like Washington, Utah, and Tennessee had no idea what a Bosco Stick is.

Still, even some of the Midwesterners who popped into the conversation weren't aware that Bosco Sticks existed. Unlike some of the cafeteria foods that defined school lunch in the '90s, they are a somewhat elusive product. Given how they were spawned from a kitchen mishap, it's a miracle of sorts that anyone from any U.S. region knows about them.