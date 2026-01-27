The Southern Italian Dish That Was Created By Accident

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, in order to learn, we need to make mistakes. While some food errors can turn deadly when it comes to food safety, there are wondrous dishes in the world that wouldn't exist without happy accidents. Even chocolate chip cookies wouldn't be here today without a kitchen slip-up involving chocolate bits that didn't melt as expected. But of all the best foods created by accident, one particularly delightful dish came to be during the early 1800s, in Teramo, Italy. It might be hard to pronounce, but scrippelle 'mbusse is easy to eat and quick to make.

Scrippelle 'mbusse consists of a very thin egg pancake or crepe, rolled with cheese and served in a hot broth made of chicken and capon. The delicate, savory, and comforting dish is ideal for cold winter days as a first course. Its name derives from the French word "crêpe," mixed with local dialects to translate roughly to "wet crepe."

However, it might seem odd that this dish came from Italy, considering the French-based name. In reality, this specific dish is a "French" food that isn't actually French. According to legend, a sous chef named Enrico Castorani was preparing meals for French officers who had been stationed in Teramo, in the mountainous region of Abruzzo in Southern Italy. The French, who weren't fond of local cornmeal loaves, had taken to eating crepes prepared by the Italian chefs, instead. This had been going well until, one day, Castorani accidentally dropped the crapes into a pot of boiling chicken broth. To cover for his mistake, he decided to serve them up — and scrippelle 'mbusse has been beloved in the region ever since.