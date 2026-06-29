The Bizarre White Castle Experiment That Involved One Person And A 13-Week Burger Marathon

If someone challenged you to subsist only on White Castle for some period of time, how long do you think you'd last? Some of us, we're sure, wouldn't even be able to make it a whole day. Even those of us who like White Castle, with its assortment of steamed sliders and crinkle-cut fries, would get pretty sick of it after a few days. Well, be grateful that you're not Bernard Flesche, a University of Minnesota medical school student who, as part of an experiment conducted by the founders of White Castle back in the 1930s, subsisted on nothing but White Castle hamburgers (and water) for 13 weeks.

Why on earth did this experiment happen? Mostly to prove a point about ground beef. You see, when White Castle first opened in the 1920s, ground beef had a bad reputation — it was seen as the ground-up remnants of the least appetizing parts of the steer, and the horrifying conditions of meatpacking plants exposed by Upton Sinclair in "The Jungle" (leading to the founding of the FDA) didn't help its image, either. This experiment, then, was a sort of reverse "Super Size Me": It sought to prove that you could eat as many hamburgers as you like without it doing you a bit of harm. (Aside from the dangers to your cardiovascular health posed by red meat, but doctors wouldn't figure that out for another few decades.)