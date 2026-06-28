Don't Start Grilling Pork Chops Before Making This One Important Move

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As simple a task as it may seem, there's a lot that goes into grilling a stellar pork chop. Brining it to keep it from drying out, marinating it to boost the flavor, and knowing how long to grill it for all play a major role in coming away from the grill with a juicy piece of pork that looks and tastes amazing. Jess Pryles, an Austin-based live-fire cooking expert, meat educator, and author of the forthcoming cookbook "Prime Cuts: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Understanding, and Cooking Meat," warned that one common prepping mistake will produce a less flavorful result.

Many backyard grillers are aware that trimming off excess fat is essential, lest you end up with flare-ups that could char the pork chop beyond recognition. However, Pryles said, "Don't trim all the fat off. Fat is flavor, and pork chops need some of it." A good rule of thumb is to leave roughly ¼ inch of fat on the protein while saving the cutoffs for other meals (we'll get into that later).

The ¼-inch rule doesn't apply to every type of pork chop, mind you. "One of the most confusing things is how many different types of pork chops there are, and they all require different trimming," Pryles said. In any case, if you're grilling a particularly large pork chop, one additional step can be beneficial.