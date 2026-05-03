How Long To Grill Pork Chops For The Absolute Juiciest Bite
Pork chops, just like any other kind of meat, can be cooked in a number of ways. Slow cooker chops are tender, tasty, and practically effortless, but you can also bake them in the oven or sear them in a pan. Pork chops are also okay to grill, but they may dry out if you don't take precautions like marinating or brining. According to James Sanders, owner of Sanders BBQ Supply Co. in Chicago, you've also got to know how long to grill them, so they're done but not overdone.
"For juicy pork chops, the goal is less about a fixed number of minutes and more about reaching the right internal temperature without overshooting it," he told us. A meat thermometer will help you out here since you want the chops to hit 145 degrees Fahrenheit in the center. Once they reach this milestone, take them off the heat and allow them to rest for three to five minutes. "That resting time lets juices redistribute and the temperature even out, which is what gives you that juicy bite," said Sanders.
Pork chop thickness affects grilling time
One important thing to remember about pork chops is that they come in varying thicknesses, which plays an important role in determining how long to cook them. According to James Sanders, if you're grilling at medium-high heat (which generally falls between 400 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit on a charcoal or gas grill), half-inch thick boneless pork chops take two to three minutes per side. If they're ¾-inch thick, they'll need four to five minutes, while 1-inch-thick ones need five to seven. The thickest chops, coming in around an inch and a half thick, require cooking for seven to nine minutes per side. "Bone-in pork chops, add about one to two extra minutes per side since the bone slows heat transfer," Sanders advised.
If you, like him, prefer grilling at a lower temperature of around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to "lock in the juices," he said the chops may need to cook just a bit longer than advised. But as he pointed out, "Time is only a rough guide. The best metric for grilling pork chops is absolutely internal temperature. If juiciness is the goal, temperature beats time, color, and feel every time."
If you're cooking frozen chops, tack on about 50% more cooking time. Sanders generally isn't in favor of doing so, however. In his experience, "They are harder to cook evenly because the outside can overcook before the center reaches a safe temperature. If you do grill from frozen, temperature control matters even more."
How else to ensure the juiciest pork chops
Besides keeping an eye on the time and wielding a meat thermometer, James Sanders feels the biggest factor for getting tender grilled pork chops is choosing the right chop. He recommends thicker, bone-in (about an inch to an inch and a half) center-cut loin or rib chops. He also says to look for well-marbled meat, since marbling means fat, and fat helps to keep meat from drying out on the grill. "Avoid ultra-lean, paper-thin chops. They dry out fast, no matter how well you grill," Sanders warned.
Yet another thing you can do is to salt the meat well in advance of grilling because, as Sanders explained, "Salt helps the meat retain moisture." He recommends using either a dry brine or a wet one. For the former, you can simply salt the chops heavily and let them sit uncovered in the refrigerator for two to 12 hours. "This is one of the best upgrades for juiciness," he said. For the wet brine, dissolve one part salt in 16 parts water, adding sugar, garlic, or herbs if desired. Brining is a simple technique that makes for the juiciest grilled chops.