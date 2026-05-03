How Long To Grill Pork Chops For The Absolute Juiciest Bite

One important thing to remember about pork chops is that they come in varying thicknesses, which plays an important role in determining how long to cook them. According to James Sanders, if you're grilling at medium-high heat (which generally falls between 400 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit on a charcoal or gas grill), half-inch thick boneless pork chops take two to three minutes per side. If they're ¾-inch thick, they'll need four to five minutes, while 1-inch-thick ones need five to seven. The thickest chops, coming in around an inch and a half thick, require cooking for seven to nine minutes per side. "Bone-in pork chops, add about one to two extra minutes per side since the bone slows heat transfer," Sanders advised.

If you, like him, prefer grilling at a lower temperature of around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to "lock in the juices," he said the chops may need to cook just a bit longer than advised. But as he pointed out, "Time is only a rough guide. The best metric for grilling pork chops is absolutely internal temperature. If juiciness is the goal, temperature beats time, color, and feel every time."

If you're cooking frozen chops, tack on about 50% more cooking time. Sanders generally isn't in favor of doing so, however. In his experience, "They are harder to cook evenly because the outside can overcook before the center reaches a safe temperature. If you do grill from frozen, temperature control matters even more."