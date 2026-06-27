Gordon Ramsay Uses This Rich Liquid For Extra Flavorful Meatballs

We all have unique strategies when it comes to making staple dishes and ingredients as delicious as possible. While this can sometimes be quite time-consuming (like taking Guy Fieri's advice and making all your pasta sauce from scratch), it can also be simple, painless, and well worth your while. One instance of this latter case is a technique utilized by none other than Gordon Ramsay. The critically acclaimed celebrity chef's trick is to add coconut milk to the pan when he cooks meatballs, giving them an instant flavor boost that few other techniques can replicate.

His use of coconut milk when making meatballs was highlighted in a video posted to Gordon Ramsay's YouTube Channel, which shows the chef detailing his fittingly-named Meatballs in Coconut Broth recipe. "It gives a really nice new dimension to a sort of soft, rich, sumptuous meatball," the chef explained. While Ramsay does use whole milk alongside breadcrumbs within the meatballs themselves, the coconut milk comes into play later on as the meatballs are nearing completion in the pan alongside coriander seeds, cardamom seeds, turmeric, cinnamon, dried chilis, lemongrass, and ginger. "That sort of gives it that creamy richness, but it's not heavy," Ramsay explained of the coconut milk. "It's a fragrant, light richness."