The Popular Shortcut You'll Never See Guy Fieri Using

Despite spending a lot of time visiting restaurants across the country on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri loves nothing more than cooking delicious food from scratch for himself and others; be they pretzels (one of Fieri's favorite salty snacks) or Donkey Sauce cheeseburgers. He also tries to take as few shortcuts as possible. Not all ingredients are created equal, and the Mayor of Flavortown understands that some ingredients need to be made fresh to truly reach their potential. For Fieri, the prime example of this is none other than pasta sauce, an ingredient that the California native never buys pre-made from the store.

Guy Fieri has been passionate about cooking ever since he made a steak dinner at 8 years old, but he recently revealed his refusal to use jarred pasta sauce in an interview with The Kitchn, saying that he personally has never been one to avoid making sauce at home (or anywhere else, for that matter). "I'm not much of a shortcut guy. Some might say that I'm the opposite," Fieri admitted. "When we go camping ... we bust out full Chinese spreads or chicken Parm, garlic bread, and big batches of pasta. But I'm still making that pasta sauce versus going with store-bought — camping or not."