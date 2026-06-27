Olive Garden's Salad-Serving Trick Is Something You Should Totally Steal

Have you ever wondered why restaurant salads taste so much better than homemade, particularly Olive Garden's famous house salad? It's a fairly easy salad to recreate at home, but even then, it may not taste quite the same. It's not just the way it's prepared — it's also how the salad is served. The not-so-secret trick Olive Garden uses when serving its iconic house salad is chilling the salad plates beforehand. Keeping the dishes cold helps keep the salad crisp and tasting fresh until you've finished eating it.

Many restaurants use this trick for salads or other items served chilled because restaurant kitchen areas run hot and dishes are frequently coming out of the dishwasher hot, both of which can easily wilt a fresh salad. Though having frequently hot dishes isn't typically the case in home kitchens, it's still a good idea to chill even room-temperature dishes from a cabinet before serving salad on them. A room-temperature plate or serving bowl is still warmer than a cold salad, and in this case, physics says warmth wins in temperature transfer, causing lettuce and other delicate raw veggies to become less crisp.

If you're not immediately eating or refrigerating a salad once it's prepared, simply chill the dish that it's prepared in or will be eaten in beforehand. The dishes don't need long to chill — just 10 minutes. But if you're an avid salad eater, you may consider designating a full-time spot in your fridge just for chilled salad dishes.