The Bakery Buy From Costco That'll Make Grilled Cheese So Much Tastier

Costco has everything you need for a great grilled cheese sandwich. The grocery section has countless kinds of cheeses and plenty of creamy spreads, from butter to specialty mayonnaise. You can even get a press-style griddle to create a perfect mix of crisp bread and melted cheese. But the real secret to your next epic grilled cheese is La Boulangere French Brioche Sliced Bread,which is available at Costco.

This brioche bread, made by the baked goods company La Boulangere, is sliced thick and stays soft after toasting. It's a sweet-tasting bread that develops a crust that'scrunchy enough to compliment gooey cheese (especially if you say goodbye to soggy grilled cheese sandwiches with this simple trick). Brioche also looks just the way a grilled cheese should: golden brown and sturdy enough to create a good "cheese pull" moment for the camera (or your own satisfaction).

Costco sells La Boulangere French Brioche Sliced Bread in a two-pack, and customers say it freezes well. Use it fresh, or separate the loaves by placing them into smaller containers with two or four slices in each for a stockpile of grilled cheese crusts ready to go. Just be sure to thaw the bread before you start building your sandwich, avoid the common mistakes everyone makes with grilled cheese sandwiches, and use a few mix-ins to create plenty of flavor.