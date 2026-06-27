The Bakery Buy From Costco That'll Make Grilled Cheese So Much Tastier
Costco has everything you need for a great grilled cheese sandwich. The grocery section has countless kinds of cheeses and plenty of creamy spreads, from butter to specialty mayonnaise. You can even get a press-style griddle to create a perfect mix of crisp bread and melted cheese. But the real secret to your next epic grilled cheese is La Boulangere French Brioche Sliced Bread,which is available at Costco.
This brioche bread, made by the baked goods company La Boulangere, is sliced thick and stays soft after toasting. It's a sweet-tasting bread that develops a crust that'scrunchy enough to compliment gooey cheese (especially if you say goodbye to soggy grilled cheese sandwiches with this simple trick). Brioche also looks just the way a grilled cheese should: golden brown and sturdy enough to create a good "cheese pull" moment for the camera (or your own satisfaction).
Costco sells La Boulangere French Brioche Sliced Bread in a two-pack, and customers say it freezes well. Use it fresh, or separate the loaves by placing them into smaller containers with two or four slices in each for a stockpile of grilled cheese crusts ready to go. Just be sure to thaw the bread before you start building your sandwich, avoid the common mistakes everyone makes with grilled cheese sandwiches, and use a few mix-ins to create plenty of flavor.
Cheese types and mix-ins that elevate a brioche grilled cheese sandwich
If you're using brioche, you've already figured out one of the ways to upgrade basic grilled cheese. The others involve picking the right kinds of cheeses and mix-ins to complement the higher quality choice of bread. Brioche is sweeter and richer than standard white bread because it's made with a lot of eggs, so it should be paired with cheese that'll help create balance. Of course, a good grilled cheese sandwich requires more than one kind of dairy. Use cheeses like sharp cheddar, white cheddar, and mozzarella for a great flavor balance. Goat cheese, shredded fontina, and thinly chopped Swiss cheese can also give your sandwich some unique flavor notes and balance out the sweetness of the brioche.
Salty-sweet and savory mix-ins make the sweetness of the brioche stand out. Drizzle hot honey over your cheese before you sandwich it together and toast it. Caramelized onions also add a touch of sugary umami, and any kind of fruit will be a great addition. Use brioche bread for making a bacon, brie, and blueberry grilled cheese or a version filled with mango slices. Or you can add a zesty, salty element with finely diced pimento and Calabrian chili peppers.