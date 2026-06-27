Put An Italian Spin On Potato Salad With This Flavorful Deli Meat

A backyard cookout doesn't live up to its potential without a bowl of flavorful potato salad included in the spread. And because spuds are essentially a culinary blank canvas, the possibilities for inspiring variations of the side dish are nearly endless. Guy Fieri's version of German potato salad utilizes leftover bacon fat to level up the dish, while Martha Stewart's French potato salad highlights a tasty vinaigrette to create a little flavor bomb in each bite. Italian versions likewise generally call for vinaigrette, but if you include one underutilized deli meat the dish takes on a whole new personality.

Originally conceived in Bologna, Italy, mortadella has a robust profile on its own. Pistachios and hints of spicy black pepper add subtle layers of flavor to the cured pork, and the hunks of fat speckled throughout the deli meat augment the savoriness while also supplying an extra velvety mouthfeel. It's a deli meat that was born to be paired with a vinaigrette since the acidity of the sauce complements the fatty umami provided by the mortadella.

One drawback of upgrading a potato salad with mortadella is that it can be harder to source than more popular deli meats like salami. Still, it's not entirely uncommon for grocery stores to carry it — you might just have to do some digging to determine which retailer near you has some. It's worth the search, though, because once you add in other ingredients and complete the dish, you'll realize what you've been missing out on.