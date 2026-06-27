Put An Italian Spin On Potato Salad With This Flavorful Deli Meat
A backyard cookout doesn't live up to its potential without a bowl of flavorful potato salad included in the spread. And because spuds are essentially a culinary blank canvas, the possibilities for inspiring variations of the side dish are nearly endless. Guy Fieri's version of German potato salad utilizes leftover bacon fat to level up the dish, while Martha Stewart's French potato salad highlights a tasty vinaigrette to create a little flavor bomb in each bite. Italian versions likewise generally call for vinaigrette, but if you include one underutilized deli meat the dish takes on a whole new personality.
Originally conceived in Bologna, Italy, mortadella has a robust profile on its own. Pistachios and hints of spicy black pepper add subtle layers of flavor to the cured pork, and the hunks of fat speckled throughout the deli meat augment the savoriness while also supplying an extra velvety mouthfeel. It's a deli meat that was born to be paired with a vinaigrette since the acidity of the sauce complements the fatty umami provided by the mortadella.
One drawback of upgrading a potato salad with mortadella is that it can be harder to source than more popular deli meats like salami. Still, it's not entirely uncommon for grocery stores to carry it — you might just have to do some digging to determine which retailer near you has some. It's worth the search, though, because once you add in other ingredients and complete the dish, you'll realize what you've been missing out on.
Ways to prepare Italian potato salad with mortadella
There isn't one right way to make an Italian-style potato salad. For example, even though it typically calls for a vinaigrette, dressing the potato salad in a flavorful Italian pesto sauce would be a yummy alternative, as the herbaceous flavors are a terrific balance to savory mortadella. Vinaigrette excels at cutting through the richness of the deli meat, but other acidic ingredients can do just as well in that department.
Black or green olives are a classic way to introduce briny notes, and adding tomatoes would likewise grant an acidic tang. Fresh arugula is a fantastic way to usher in some spicy bitterness, while red onions establish a mildly sweet, peppery note that balances out the deli meat while granting the dish some crunchy contrast. Sprinkle in a small amount of oregano to strengthen the bitter angle somewhat and instill hints of earthiness.
Tossing in small, creamy balls of fresh mozzarella would add to the luscious texture of potato salad with mortadella, as would broken-up pieces of sliced provolone. If you want your potato salad to really pop, consider mixing in a popular, spicy Italian condiment: Calabrian chili paste. It will enhance the dish by providing some heat and smokiness, but be cautious about using a heavy hand. It can pack quite a punch, and will quickly drown out all the other wonderful flavors assembled within your creation.