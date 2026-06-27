Why Costco Meat Gets Returned So Much By Customers

Costco offers a generous return policy — if a shopper isn't satisfied with their purchase for whatever reason, they can take advantage of the store's 100% satisfaction guarantee and return what they bought for a full refund. There are some items you can't return to Costco, including gift cards, but perishable products are not on that list. With such a robust return policy, you'd think the store would focus on providing products that aren't likely to get returned, but meat is a Costco food item customers return more often than you might think.

As expected, Costco isn't exactly rushing to the presses to get the word out about its meat return problem, so to get a picture of what's happening, it helps to hear from Costco shoppers themselves. Some have taken to the internet to complain of poor quality when it comes to Costco's meat.

A Reddit post shared a disturbing image of some oddly stringy raw chicken with the caption, "Who else has purchased funky chicken from Costco lately? We picked up chicken last weekend and it doesn't look right at all." This muscular irregularity is an increasingly common sight among industrially raised chickens. Selective breeding and commercial practices, which can involve growth hormones, cause the poultry birds to grow very quickly, which can cause a stringy texture. However, the package clearly states there are no added hormones or steroids, so it's not clear what exactly is happening here. In another Reddit thread about Costco's beef quality, one comment reads, "The meat at Costco has really gone downhill since 2020. We are buying elsewhere now."