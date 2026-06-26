Here's How Long Your Oven Will Actually Last

Unless you do absolutely zero cooking, your oven may very well be the most important appliance in your kitchen. It's also likely to be one of the more expensive appliances in your home. (It's the appliance Martha Stewart says to splurge on even when you're budgeting.) Despite the high cost, it's a common site for cooking messes (no shame in your pizza collapsing through the top oven rack). Making mistakes with your oven can ruin more than just your food, though; it can also mess up your oven and wear it down over time.

In general, you can expect a standard oven to last 13 to 15 years. Gas ovens tend to last a couple of years longer than electric ones because their inner workings are less complex. The lifespan of your specific oven is going to depend on the manufacturer, how well you clean and maintain it, and how often you use it, since cooking once a week won't wear down the oven as quickly as daily cooking will. To be honest, it also depends on what your definition of "lasts" is, because if you're willing to put up with minor pieces breaking or heating mechanisms not working as well as they once did, then your oven could last you 20 years or longer. Still, scrubbing your oven a few times per year with soapy water or baking soda and vinegar goes a long way.