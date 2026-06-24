12 Waterfront Breweries Every Beer Aficionado Needs To Visit At Least Once

Paradise comes in many forms. It can be a naked couple in an orchard with specific fruit-avoiding instructions from God, sure. It can be an attainment of a metaphysical state of oneness. It can be a tropical island with just you and all of your favorite LPs. But, another kind of paradise involves just two things: A good craft beer in hand and a waterfront in view.

Maybe you're by yourself, either contemplating life or being blissfully vacant while a sea breeze fills the air. Perhaps you're in good company, chatting, laughing, making plans, remembering the past. The pint is two-thirds finished and you're looking forward to that next round. But, not just yet. A few more easy minutes of waves lapping and the big, reflected sky overhead.

Each state has its great breweries, but which have shoreline nirvana? This can be what a great waterfront brewery looks, feels, sounds like. Here are 12 great examples of taprooms where nearly any beer lover can find both inner peace and a beautiful pint.