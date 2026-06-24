12 Waterfront Breweries Every Beer Aficionado Needs To Visit At Least Once
Paradise comes in many forms. It can be a naked couple in an orchard with specific fruit-avoiding instructions from God, sure. It can be an attainment of a metaphysical state of oneness. It can be a tropical island with just you and all of your favorite LPs. But, another kind of paradise involves just two things: A good craft beer in hand and a waterfront in view.
Maybe you're by yourself, either contemplating life or being blissfully vacant while a sea breeze fills the air. Perhaps you're in good company, chatting, laughing, making plans, remembering the past. The pint is two-thirds finished and you're looking forward to that next round. But, not just yet. A few more easy minutes of waves lapping and the big, reflected sky overhead.
Each state has its great breweries, but which have shoreline nirvana? This can be what a great waterfront brewery looks, feels, sounds like. Here are 12 great examples of taprooms where nearly any beer lover can find both inner peace and a beautiful pint.
1. Ballast Point (Long Beach, CA)
Sometimes it feels like Ballast Point is just showing off. The San Diego-based brewery was founded in 1996, and — led by its award-winning flagship Sculpin IPA — has been at the forefront of craft beer henceforth. Speaking of forefront, let's talk about its stunning, capacious Long Beach location.
Set against the harbor, the salted Pacific Ocean air kisses this two-story, well-patioed beer campus that's complete with fire pits and more than 60 brews on tap, many of which would be familiar names to the beer connoisseur. Palm trees, seafaring life, and golden sunsets are all there for the spectating
Ballast Point has four tasting rooms in California, the other three being in San Francisco, Anaheim, and San Diego's Little Italy. But none of those offer the unadulterated waterfront viewing of the Long Beach outpost — which doesn't take reservations (first-come, first-serve only), but can accommodate larger groups and parties if booked ahead of time. Hard to think of very many breweries, nay, places in general to host a group of sun-chasers and suds-lovers.
(562) 296-4470
110 N. Marina Dr, Long Beach, CA 90803
2. River Outpost Brewing Co. (Peekskill, NY)
Less than a two-hour drive from Midtown Manhattan lies Peekskill, New York. Hugging the famed Hudson River, it's an idyllic, yet proximate, getaway from the choked bustle of New York City. Peekskill is filled with, and surrounded by, parks, museums, greenspaces, and restaurants. It also serves as a prime host for an excellent brewery along an iconic waterway: River Outpost Brewing Company.
The brewing is overseen by an alum of Captain Lawrence, with the Scary Bears Pumpkin Ale, the Captains Orders Triple IPA, and the Frogger IPA being River Outpost's highest rated creations on Untappd. There's also an eclectic food menu to accompany the beer, from barbecue platters to oysters from both coasts to fun fusions, like a sesame chicken burrito.
And, River Outpost's huge patio on the Hudson is more than a sitting space for imbibers. It hosts music festivals and events of all kinds. Yet, even if you're there on a non-event day, you can still enjoy perfectly placed views of a Hudson Valley sunset. You may never want to hear another angry NYC traffic honk again afterward.
(914) 788-4555
5 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill, NY 10566
3. Pelican Brewing (Pacific City, OR)
It's no jarring revelation to say that the Pacific Northwest is replete with natural beauty and soul-centering surroundings. Verdant, vivifying Oregon is no exception, and The Beaver State boasts a waterfront brewery that's as well-regarded for what it brews as it is for its fantastic locale. And, this one is sitting right on the beach.
Winner of over 450 awards, Pelican has been doing its thing since 1996. There are a number of elite offerings coming out of this brewery, including the English barley wine Mother of All Storms, carrying a robust rating on BeerAdvocate (with over 2,000 reviews). The India Pelican Ale , Tsunami Stout, and the Father of All Tsunamis Russian imperial stout are also highly touted.
It's Pelican's Pacific City location that really stuns, sitting level with the shore of the world's biggest ocean. If you wanted, you could almost throw your beer into the water. You're not going to want to, of course, for myriad reasons — not least of which is because the beer is so damn good. And, you can enjoy an extensive menu with it, especially the seared ahi, since tuna steak and beer go unbelievably well together.
(503) 965-7007
33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City, OR 97135
4. Gasworks Brewing (Seattle, WA)
A big city with one foot in the epic wilds of Washington State, with Mount Rainier looming majestically in the background, Seattle is one of those rare American metropolises that gives you true urban vibes alongside the bounty of Mother Earth — not least in its famous piers and waterfronts. Combine that with the discerning palate of this foodie and drinkie town, and you're bound to have a brewery worth taking in on different levels.
It's on the shores of Lake Union where Gasworks Brewing calls home. Only opening in 2024, it's fast become a destination for beer folk due to its resplendent setting. And, although the brewery is still relatively new, its already earned solid ratings for its products on Untappd and BeerAdvocate — which include acclaimed Mexican lagers and tiki sour ales.
Gasworks has a straightforward menu of bites, mains, and salads (and milk shakes!), to go with its selection of over 30 in-house brews. Or, if you prefer to go enjoy one of Seattle's signature eats first (like the cream cheese-laden Seattle-style hot dog), then go for it. Gasworks and Lake Union will be there when you're ready.
2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
5. Lost Colony Brewery (Outer Banks, NC)
What was at one time a relatively hidden regional gem has grown into a full-blown, beachy vacation spot for those from far afield. But, the Outer Banks are no Jersey Shore or Cape Cod, respectfully. Wild horses tramp its shoreline and the Atlantic feels mightier within its scope. The no-nonsense beach town ethic may get diluted by the influx of seasonal tourists there (prompted by the popular Netflix teen drama "Outer Banks," among other things), but you can find the waterside vibes (along with fantastic beer) at Lost Colony Brewery.
Lost Colony started life as a home-brewed product for the founding couple's restaurant, The Full Moon Cafe. These days, it's a beer-only business, and its the tasting room on the Nags Head-Manteo Causeway (the Waterfront Beer Garden as they call it), where you get the full Outer Banks seascape, along with highly-rated beers, like the Monty Python-inspired Russian imperial called Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch. But, don't sleep on the Manteo imperial stout or the Scotch ales either — even if the waterside chillaxing does lull you into a blissful nap.
(844) 629-2337
7531 S. Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959
6. Tree House Brewing Co. (Cape Cod, MA)
Cape Cod needs little introduction. A sand-in-your-toes playground for both the boldface names (Kennedys, Obamas, Larry Davids) and commoner sunbirds alike, you can find the spot, the village, the town, the energy that suits you somewhere on the famous, hooked peninsula of Massachusetts. And, if you're a beer aficionado to boot, there's a brewery on the water that'll do right by you, and it's called Tree House Brewing.
Having won beer awards from its base in Worcester County for years, Tree House opened its two-floor taproom in Sandwich in 2020, only yards from the shore. Bringing its slew of critical-darling brews to Cape Cod provides patrons with a substantial dose of easygoing pleasure. The views of the water have been called "unforgettable" by at least one commenter on TripAdvisor, who also believe the brewery serves "some of the best beers in the world."
Big words, but there is much evidence to back them up. The only food offered there is pizza, which it starts serving daily at noon. You're allowed to bring your own grub, however, so you're welcome to scour the New England region for the best clam chowder before settling in at Tree House.
(413) 523-2367
98 Town Neck Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563
7. New England Brewing Co. (Branford, CT)
It's just NEBCO to friends and familiars. New England Brewing Company — its full, formal name — has been a respected craft brewer for some time now, right in a region that some feel is a true cradle of craft brewing Why name it anything else than after the soil from which it sprung, for it says it all when it comes to American beermaking. Add to this a waterfront view from its tasting room and beer-vana may be activated.
NEBCO's riverside locale in Branford was just opened in 2025, bringing its venerable brewing pedigree with it. The dozen-plus-strong tap list of ales, stouts, sours, and lagers include wonderfully named offerings, like Sea Hag, Tart Garfunkel, Raising Helles, Fuzzy Baby Ducks, and Face Hugger.
Combine this with a cozy panorama of quaint, yet gorgeous, New England water life, and there's little more that one could ask for. Even the menu features creative takes, like the Tijuana Dog (bacon-wrapped hot dog with pickled jalapeno, garlic aioli, and relish on a brioche bun) and the All-American Eggroll (a burger in an eggroll with shanty sauce).
(203) 208-4525
5 Indian Neck Ave, Branford, CT 06405
8. Lakefront Brewery (Milwaukee, WI)
Industrial doesn't have to mean ugly. Industrial doesn't have to mean chaos and lack of tranquility. In fact, if you can find a pocket of calm and pleasure within the confines of an urban footprint, the oasis may be enhanced by the contrast. Place that in a traditional beer-crafting epicenter, like Milwaukee, and you have Lakefront Brewery.
Since a major renovation that was finished in 2023, Lakefront has boasted a patio that sits nearly eye-to-eye with the Milwaukee River. It was a location it moved into during the late 1990s, having officially sold its first beer back in 1987. Lakefront is not a new kid on the block (or, on the river), which is evident by its numerous awards going back decades.
And, that high-caliber output has not slowed down for the Brew City beermaker. The roster of beer is both popular and highly rated — from American ales to imperial and oatmeal stouts, along with everything in between. On top of the riverfront views, Lakefront is known for having one of the best brewery tours in the state. Not sure if Milwaukee-style pizza is actually a thing, but a happy visit to Lakefront very much is.
(414) 372-8800
1872 N. Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
9. Break Rock Brewing (Quincy, MA)
Quincy is the hometown of presidents John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams, and lies just south of Boston. It has a huge maritime history, complete with the lighthouses and rocky, sea-blasted outcrops that New England is famous for. This makes Break Rock Brewing not only the perfect name for a beermaker in a locale like this, but a perfect spot for a lover of quality brew to take in dockside energies.
Winning a gold medal at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championships for its light lager, Break Rock is much more than its scenic boardwalk. Founded in 2022, the young Massachusetts brew crew has already made waves on the craft scene. Along with the gold for its Quarryman's Reserve, Break Rock has a lineup of well-reviewed beers ripe for the sun-dappled sampling — anchored by its Peacefield Kölsch and its Golden Goose New England hazy.
Break Rock also plays host to tons of different events: Live music, food pop-ups, even a fitness series. The pop-ups are the only hot food available at the brewery, but they do offer enough snacks to ignite a thirst while allowing patrons to bring in their own food.
(617) 481-0019
534 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA 02171
10. The Waterfront Brewery (Key West, FL)
Going by name alone, you'd have to say The Waterfront Brewery was tailor-made for this list. But, it's more than the moniker that give it a place on this rundown: It's the quality of both the beer and the waterfront vistas that puts this Key West suds house firmly in the ranks. And, let's be real, even a brewery with mediocre beer has a draw by simply existing in the Florida Keys. Good thing that's a compromise which doesn't have to take place at The Waterfront.
The biggest beer hall in the Keys has plenty of room inside, but has enough space out front to allow you to lean on the fence of the pier, with a brew, and pretend you're an intrepid fisherman on shore leave. And heck, maybe you are. Speaking of the beer, offerings like the Lazy Way IPA, Crazy Lady Blonde Ale, and the Island Life lager are stalwarts of the rotating tap list, and perfect accompaniments to the stunning confluent waters of the Gulf and the Atlantic that come together in the Keys.
(305) 440-2270
201 William St, Key West, FL 33040
11. Cabin Creek Brewing (Georgetown, CO)
It's one thing for a brewery — one from beer-centric Colorado no less — to have a rolling waterfront view. It's a whole 'nother for it to have a mountain view as well. Experiencing the powerful extremes of the natural world all while sitting in one spot, clutching a delicious ale, provides a buzz that goes beyond an ABV count. Welcome to Cabin Creek Brewing.
Since winning the New Brewery of the Year from Colorado Brewery List in 2020, Cabin Creek has been bringing the beery goodness amidst a setting that's second to none — truly an escape. Highly reviewed brews, like its Trail Tag hazy IPA, Cheaters oatmeal stout, the appropriately named Lake Effect IPL, and Argentine amber ale, are just a few of the offerings you can put into your body along with the fresh, invigorating moist mountain air. Whether these kinds of epic climes are your main living preference or a sojourn from busy city life, Cabin Creek is a must-visit and a must-drink.
(720) 619-7264
577 22nd St, Georgetown, CO 80444
12. Karl Strauss Brewing Co. (San Diego, CA)
If you hear about a waterfront brewery in San Diego, you might understandably be thinking sandy beachside surfer crowd flip-flopping into the bar. But, Karl Strauss Brewing Company upends assumptions and offers a delightfully unique waterside view. It's not the mighty Pacific lapping before it, but a serene, peaceful, beautiful koi pond. As far as setting goes here: No notes.
But, you just had to go and make great beer too, didn't you, Karl Strauss. And, the suds really are highly regarded: Red Trolley Irish red ale, Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Mosaic IPA, Boat Shoes hazy, and Wreck Alley imperial stout each have tens of thousands of impressive reviews on Untappd.
The food menu is, unlike a lot of breweries, far from an afterthought. You have your beer pretzels, sure. But, you also have duck fat pretzel bites (yes, please). There are wings, of course, but there's also ahi poke nachos and asada fries — not to mention hearty burgers, sammies, and mains that include steaks and chops.
(858) 587-2739
9675 Scranton Rd, San Diego, CA 92121
Methodology
Photo evidence and images from brewery websites, Instagram, Facebook, and Tripadvisor were complemented by reviews on websites, like BeerAdvocate and Untappd, as well as social media posts. The idea was to find breweries with a combination of great waterfront views and great beer— or insane waterfront views and good beers, or insanely good beer and pretty sweet waterfront views. You get the idea.
We tried to find a nice balance of settings. Some were sandy beachside breweries, some were abutting iconic rivers and lakes; there were waterways amid urban sprawl; one was even overlooking a fish pond. These surroundings, along with quality brewskies, created a litany of places any beer aficionado, with or without sea legs, should absolutely enjoy.