Your Next Potato Salad Is In Desperate Need Of This Steakhouse Twist

Potato salad is one of those perfect comfort foods, but even a classic can start to feel boring sometimes. Enter the steakhouse twist: loaded baked potato recipes reimagined as potato salads. Picture classic toppings like sour cream, scallions, crispy bacon, and cheese, but mixed with creamy chilled potatoes. Just listing the ingredients makes it obvious how tasty this would be (unlike store-bought potato salad, which you shouldn't bother buying.)

The trick to pulling it off is paying attention to temperature. Since you're taking a hot recipe and reimagining it as a cold dish, the ingredients need to be treated differently. For example, mixing cooked bacon with dressing will soften its texture, so you want to make sure the bacon is extra crispy to compensate. Or, add the bacon as a topping just before serving rather than stirring it into the salad.

For the scallions and cheese, don't add them into the salad until the potatoes are completely cool. Any heat left over from cooking will cause the cheese to get weepy or even start to melt, while the scallions will release unwanted moisture into your salad and lose their crunch. The heat and moisture from the spuds can also make the dressing too watery, so it's best to wait to make the salad until all the cooked ingredients have cooled.