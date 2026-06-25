The Sneaky Way Texas Roadhouse Gets You To Spend More On Drinks

Somehow, Texas Roadhouse keeps steaks cheap while beef prices soar. Across the board, the popular steakhouse chain has managed to beat out its competitors in terms of affordability. Although it's great to see a chain providing value for its customers, we'd be lying if we said we weren't scratching our heads over how it manages to undercut competitors so efficiently. It turns out, one way Texas Roadhouse might be managing to stay in the green despite its low food prices is through a clever design of how it sells alcohol.

While doing a bit of digging into Texas Roadhouse's bar menu, it dawned on us that the way this chain approaches alcohol sales is quite different from how most other restaurants do it. If you take a look at the drink menu, you'll be confronted with colorful pictures of all kinds of drinks but no clear drink price listed for any of the signature cocktails. If you ask the bartender how much a drink costs, they'll likely inform you that the cocktails are market price (that's been our experience, anyway). Normally, "market price" is a term you'd expect to be associated with expensive seafood, like lobster or oysters — so what's it doing at a chain steakhouse bar?

What Texas Roadhouse is doing is essentially forcing the customer to pick what spirit they want included in their cocktail. While most restaurants will simply use a well liquor in signature cocktails unless the customer requests otherwise, Texas Roadhouse is very likely upselling higher-end alcohol by not giving customers a default spirit when they order a drink.