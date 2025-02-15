How Something As Simple As Menu Design Makes You Spend More At Restaurants

Imagine you're opening a restaurant. You know what you're serving. You know what you're going to charge. Now, it's time to flex your graphic design skills with an attractive, enticing menu. The star? A Margherita pizza. The recipe is killer, the ingredients are fresh, and it's good for business, too: The pizza pulls a pretty profit even though it's the cheapest pie you serve. You highlight the pizza with a big banner across the top of the page, and to show customers that they're getting a deal, you change the price from $14 to $13.99 and emphasize the number with a big, bold font.

But three months in, the restaurant is a flop. Customers aren't coming back, the vibe is off, and people aren't treating the place like the romantic bistro you had in mind. And, bafflingly, the Margherita pizza isn't selling. What gives?

That carefully designed menu set you up for failure. Your first mistake? Putting a cheap option front and center. By starting with a budget-friendly pizza, you made everything else look pricy in comparison. The banner was a bad move, too: Diners tend to skip banners because they associate them with ads. As for the price? Emphasizing money gives off a tacky vibe — and, even worse, it reminds customers that they'll be shelling out at the end of the meal.