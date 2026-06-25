Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Bakery-Level Dessert With Just 3 Easy Steps

Boxed cake mix often gets a bad rap, but sometimes the occasion calls for a celebratory treat and you don't have the time or energy to cover your kitchen in flour and measuring cups whipping up a cake from scratch. In that scenario, boxed cake mix comes in clutch. Even professional chefs have been known to use it, often with totally delicious results — the secret is knowing how to upgrade boxed cake mix like a pro.

Chef Isaac Bernal, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, told The Takeout there are three simple, fundamental tweaks that can turn blah boxed cake mix into a bakery-level treat. "Over the years, I've tried a few tricks to upgrade boxed cake mix, and in most cases it really does make a difference," Bernal said. "Swapping the water for milk, using melted butter instead of oil, and adding an extra egg gives the cake a richer flavor and a softer, more tender crumb," he explained.