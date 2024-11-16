Discontinued Boxed Cake Mix Flavors We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Whether you're after chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, or funfetti, grocery stores today stock boxed cake mixes to suit every craving. Well, nearly every craving. Since debuting the first cake mix in the 1930s, the powers that be have experimented with all kinds of quirky flavors. While you can still find some of these unique creations on supermarket shelves to this day (shoutout to the likes of Pillsbury's Elf on the Shelf Funfetti and Betty Crocker's Cinnamon Toast Crunch), we've also lost plenty of fun flavors to discontinuation — many of which we doubt we'll ever see again.

The reality is that food trends are always changing. That means cake mix flavors that seem fun and relevant right now won't necessarily stay that way, even five years later. In fact, when you start to look into discontinued cake mix flavors, you can see patterns of food trends over time. For example, the '60s were all about pineapple upside-down cake, while 30 years later, the industry was into all things novelty.

Inevitably, a handful of the cake mixes we see in stores today will also meet the same fate at some point. Until that day comes, here are some of the many boxed cake mix flavors that we've lost over the years.