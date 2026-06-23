Order McDonald's Filet-O-Fish French-Style For A Flavor Change

When you think of French food, you probably imagine ordering baguettes like a Parisian local or grabbing a morning croissant. You probably don't picture a beret-wearing Frenchman strolling along the Champs-Élysées carrying a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich. But maybe you should, because, really, the French know how to do everything better. They cook better, kiss better; they're known worldwide for their cuisine. So, if they've come up with a très bien new spin on the ordinary McDonald's fish sandwich, it might be worth taking note. Say oui to "Le McFish Mayo," a French variation on the golden Filet-O-Fish.

McDonald's is known for modifying its menu for global markets to reflect local tastes and preferences, and France is no different. With plenty of McDonald's locations in the country (1,633, to be exact) the French sure do love their "McDo," as they say. Our favorite potato side dish isn't named french fries for nothing! Le McFish is a dumbed-down version of the Filet-O-Fish. Unlike the American sandwich, which comes with tartar sauce and sliced cheese, the French variety has nothing more than mayo.

The fact that France would forego cheese is surprising, as the French are among the largest per-capita cheese consumers in the world (60 pounds per person every year). Still, the uncomplicated flavor of mayo and fried fish on a soft bun (we know the French know how to do bread right) just works. It's enough to make you say oh la-la! Le McFish Mayo is only officially available in France, but you can order your Filet-O-Fish that same way when you want to switch it up.