What's New At Publix In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

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June brings no end of party opportunities, including graduations, wedding showers, World Cup watch parties, and Fourth of July pregaming. Publix is prepared with everything you'll need for effortless entertaining, but its new offerings also include labor-saving everyday meals. (Who wants to waste time in the kitchen when the weather's so nice?)

For the summer season, the already excellent lineup at the Publix bakery has expanded to include several items inspired by a classic campfire dessert. It's also highlighting fresh fruit flavors with berry- and lemon-flavored baked goods, while lime features in both sweet and savory dishes.

For main meal inspiration, there are several grill-ready meats that can be paired with Publix's many barbecue staples, while the deli has dropped a few ready-to-eat meals and entrees. New sandwiches are also in store, including a sweet and spicy Pub Sub (the ultimate grocery store deli item). Even sweet tea and lemonade are getting a makeover with flavors you won't see just anywhere. Whatever your summertime plans, a trip to Publix will be a worthwhile addition to the agenda.