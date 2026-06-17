What's New At Publix In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
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June brings no end of party opportunities, including graduations, wedding showers, World Cup watch parties, and Fourth of July pregaming. Publix is prepared with everything you'll need for effortless entertaining, but its new offerings also include labor-saving everyday meals. (Who wants to waste time in the kitchen when the weather's so nice?)
For the summer season, the already excellent lineup at the Publix bakery has expanded to include several items inspired by a classic campfire dessert. It's also highlighting fresh fruit flavors with berry- and lemon-flavored baked goods, while lime features in both sweet and savory dishes.
For main meal inspiration, there are several grill-ready meats that can be paired with Publix's many barbecue staples, while the deli has dropped a few ready-to-eat meals and entrees. New sandwiches are also in store, including a sweet and spicy Pub Sub (the ultimate grocery store deli item). Even sweet tea and lemonade are getting a makeover with flavors you won't see just anywhere. Whatever your summertime plans, a trip to Publix will be a worthwhile addition to the agenda.
Baked goods that taste like a summertime treat
The 1993 movie "The Sandlot" (itself a summertime classic) features a scene where a character gives the most memorable description of s'mores-making in cinematic history, concluding with the description: "Kind of messy, but good." Less messy but equally delicious are the Publix bakery's two new s'mores-flavored desserts. The S'mores Brownies come nine to a box and feature a chocolate base, marshmallow frosting, and graham cracker streusel. The soft-baked S'mores Cookies are packaged in pairs and have a similar flavor profile, with chocolate drizzled over the marshmallow topping to complement the dusting of graham cracker crumbs.
Berry-topped cupcakes
If you think of supermarket cupcakes as only being fit for kids' parties, you're probably imagining the neon-bright ones depicting Disney characters. Publix's Chantilly Berry Vanilla Cupcakes, on the other hand, are really rather elegant in both flavor and appearance. The cake part is vanilla while the filling is vanilla custard and the frosting is a mascarpone chantilly cream. They're finished off with a topping of fresh blueberries and raspberries along with a sprinkling of graham cracker crumbs. These cupcakes are sold by the dozen, making them an ideal dessert for that sophisticated garden soirée.
Citrusy cookies
Lemon may be the more traditional summertime flavor, but limes are equally refreshing and bring a more tropical feel. The Publix Bakery isn't playing favorites, as it's offering cookies flavored with both citrus fruits this season. Both the Meyer Lemon and Key Lime Cookies are sold by the baker's dozen for a very lucky 13.
A classic cookie with a star-spangled makeover
All kinds of snack foods are getting dolled up in patriotic drag for America's big 250, and at Publix the bakery is rolling out Patriotic Animal Crackers. They retain the animal shapes that makes the classic cookies so fun to eat but are decorated with white frosting sporting red and blue nonpareils. These cookies would be fantastic for decorating a Fourth of July dessert — how about reimagining a patriotic painting, like "Zoo Animals Crossing the Delaware?" We always thought that elephant had a George Washington-ish vibe.
This drink hits the trifecta of summer fruits
Lemonade may be summertime's semi-official beverage, but lemons are actually available year-round. Peaches, however, are definitely a warm-weather fruit, while coconutty drinks help us imagine that the municipal pool is a tropic resort. Publix has managed to combine all three of these fruits into its Peach Coconut Lemonade, which now takes the crown as the all-time summeriest of drinks.
Flavorful marinated chicken breasts
Chicken breasts are their most flavorful when they've spent time soaking in marinade, but if you want dinner in a hurry what are you going to do? Buy pre-marinated chicken from Publix, of course. The supermarket chain's latest offerings include Cilantro Lime and Citrus Herb marinated boneless skinless chicken breast cutlets. The former flavor would be fantastic in fajitas, while the latter would be lovely atop a Greek or Caesar salad. however you choose to serve the cutlets, they can be grilled or pan-fried in a matter of minutes.
A fruit and yogurt parfait
Is the Publix Chantilly Flavored Yogurt Parfait a breakfast, a dessert, or a bit of both? It really doesn't matter since it looks as good as it tastes. The bottom layer is vanilla yogurt, which is topped with crumbled cookies and finished off with blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries. The package even includes an extra container of crumbs that can be sprinkled on while they're still crunchy.
Ice cream sundae cakes
Ice cream and cake are a perfect pairing that's even better when combined into an ice cream cake. The Publix bakery has four new ones on its menu, each more festive than the last. Chocolate Trinity Ice Cream Pint Sundae Cake combines chocolate cake, chocolate whipped topping, and triple chocolate ice cream (chocolate with fudge cups and swirls). Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream Pint Sundae Cake features both chocolate and vanilla cake layers along with cookies and cream ice cream, mousse, and both crushed and whole chocolate sandwich cookies. Moose Tracks Ice Cream Pint Sundae Cake includes vanilla cake, Moose Tracks ice cream, peanut butter cream, vanilla frosting, chocolate ganache, and peanut butter cookies, while Vanilla Crunch Ice Cream Pint Sundae Cake has vanilla cake, ice cream, and whipped topping along with chocolate ganache, cherries, and rainbow sprinkles.
A memorable lemon-flavored cookie
The madeleine, a French cookie/sponge cake hybrid, holds the distinction of being the most famous pastry in literary history, since a bite of this confection kicked off Marcel Proust's 1.3-million-word novel "À La Recherche du Temps Perdu" (In English, "In Search of Lost Time"). Publix bakery's Lemon Madeleines may not enable you to pen your own multi-volume masterpiece, but these cookies do make the perfect pastry for an afternoon tea party.
A selection of snack boxes
This quartet of treats from Publix is summertime snacking made easy. There's a little sweet, a little salt, a little indulgence, and plenty of healthy fresh fruit in each box. The Berry Sweet Snack Box includes blueberries, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, and yogurt pretzels; the Orchard and Almond Snack Box has apples, grapes, Mandarin oranges, and dark chocolate-dipped almonds; the Sunshine Fruit and Nut Medley Snack Box combines grapes, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, and a dark chocolate cranberry trail mix; and the Tropical Peanut Butter Crunch Snack Box offers kiwis, mangoes, strawberries, and peanut butter pretzels.
A soothing sweet tea
A glass of iced tea is comforting on a hot day, but Publix Honey Chamomile Ginger Tea triples the comfort level. This new summer beverage is made with calming chamomile and stomach-soothing ginger and is sweetened with heart-healthy honey. It's available in half-gallon jugs, so you can stock up and stay hydrated while enjoying the benefits these ingredients offer.
A special solo meal
Just because you're eating alone doesn't mean you need to make it a sad meal of cold cereal or canned soup. Instead, treat yourself to Publix's new Pistachio-Crusted Pork from its Meals for One line. It comes in a two-part tray with the second compartment being filled with mashed potatoes, corn, and a scoop of flavored butter.
Sweet and spicy wings
Sweet heat is the latest wing flavor to debut at the Publix deli. You can purchase Sweet and Spicy Chili Boneless Chicken Wings a la carte or as part of a Sweet and Spicy Chili Boneless Wing Meal. Each option will net you 10 boneless wings, but the meal comes with mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and a bread roll.
Sweet and spicy chicken sandwiches
The sweet and spicy flavor combo also features in two new Publix chicken sandwiches. The Sweet and Spicy Chili Chicken Tender Sub comes with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese; as does the Sweet and Spicy Chili Chicken Tender Wrap. You can, however, ask the deli to swap out the cheese for American, cheddar, muenster, pepper Jack, or Swiss, and it's also possible to ditch the bread and turn the sandwich into a salad.