The Grocery Store Chicken Red Flag To Watch Out For

It pays to know the things to check for at the grocery store before arriving at the shop with your to-buy list. If your visit involves buying chicken, be wary of a commonly overlooked warning sign that can put your health at risk. While an overstuffed refrigerator case may seem like a good sign that indicates the grocery store has an abundant supply of poultry meat, the truth is sometimes far from that. For one thing, a fully stocked display could signify problems with how the meat is stored.

Raw chicken is highly perishable. It must be kept cold (at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit) at all times to retard the growth of bacteria like Salmonella. That's why grocery stores use refrigeration systems that can handle a certain amount of inventory. However, at times, store workers fail to anticipate just how much meat is too much for the refrigerator case. They sometimes pile up chicken products above the fill line, stack them tightly against the vents, or cram everything into a display and leave little room for cold air to circulate properly. Uneven airflow can create warm zones in the fridge, making the meat vulnerable to bacterial growth and contamination. In other words, when a refrigerator case is packed beyond its intended capacity, there's a chance the chicken meat will spoil faster.