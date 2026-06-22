Just A Splash Of This Liquid Makes Scrambled Eggs 10x Better

When it comes to preparing eggs, scrambling has a reputation for being extremely forgiving, so when you don't know what to do with the ingredient, just scramble. The tradeoff here is that scrambled eggs can often be seen as a bit simple, needing a generous helping of Tabasco sauce to make them a more exciting breakfast. Of course, there are plenty of other liquid ingredients that'll take scrambled eggs to another level, from seltzer water to vinegar. You can go beyond just vinegar, though. Have you ever tried adding pickle juice to scrambled eggs?

You should, because it works: Make the scrambled eggs how you normally would, but this time, try adding a tablespoon of dill pickle juice per egg, or less if you only want a mild tangy flavor. Assuming you enjoy the taste of pickles (they've become an acquired taste for me over the years), whisking your eggs with pickle juice will immediately add a bright punch to the finished scrambled eggs. You can add pickle slices into the eggs for even more tang, or you can round out the added flavor with ingredients like Greek yogurt or garlic. It's not the most common way to make scrambled eggs, but it's unique, and the flavors pair together well.