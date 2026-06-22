Just A Splash Of This Liquid Makes Scrambled Eggs 10x Better
When it comes to preparing eggs, scrambling has a reputation for being extremely forgiving, so when you don't know what to do with the ingredient, just scramble. The tradeoff here is that scrambled eggs can often be seen as a bit simple, needing a generous helping of Tabasco sauce to make them a more exciting breakfast. Of course, there are plenty of other liquid ingredients that'll take scrambled eggs to another level, from seltzer water to vinegar. You can go beyond just vinegar, though. Have you ever tried adding pickle juice to scrambled eggs?
You should, because it works: Make the scrambled eggs how you normally would, but this time, try adding a tablespoon of dill pickle juice per egg, or less if you only want a mild tangy flavor. Assuming you enjoy the taste of pickles (they've become an acquired taste for me over the years), whisking your eggs with pickle juice will immediately add a bright punch to the finished scrambled eggs. You can add pickle slices into the eggs for even more tang, or you can round out the added flavor with ingredients like Greek yogurt or garlic. It's not the most common way to make scrambled eggs, but it's unique, and the flavors pair together well.
Pickle juice and scrambled eggs make for a bright breakfast
Feel free to play around with your pickle juice scrambled eggs even further. Rather than getting your heat from a splash of hot sauce, you can use spicy pickle juice made from pickling cucumbers and hot peppers in the same jar. Alternatively, slightly more common than adding pickle juice to standalone scrambled eggs is turning it into a sandwich. Toast two slices of bread so they're sturdy enough to handle the moisture without going limp, and then place your scrambled eggs with pickles and pickle juice in between with a slathering of mayonnaise.
Oddly, even if scrambled eggs and pickle juice are an uncommon combo, we mix pickles and eggs quite a bit. Beyond just upgrading boiled eggs by pickling them in vinegar (which doesn't need to involve pickled cucumbers anyway), there was a time when adding pickle juice to fried eggs became a viral trend, as everyone learned the ticket to tastier fried eggs is in the back of your fridge. The idea was the same: Prepare the egg as normal, and then splash in some pickle brine while it's cooking. The advantage with scrambled eggs, though, is that scrambling is always the quick and easy way to make eggs, and pickle juice is a quick and easy way to brighten them up.