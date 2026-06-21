The World's Largest Wedding Cake Weighed As Much As A Dump Truck

On the one hand, a wedding cake is an understandable expense. Chances are you're going to be feeding over 100 people, so it stands to reason you wouldn't just whip up some cake mix from Duncan Hines and be done with it. Some wedding cakes are so huge and so ornate they almost don't look edible; they more closely resemble one of those decorative "follies" rich people used to build (like the building in Scotland shaped like a pineapple). And then there's the world's largest wedding cake, which at 6.8 tons weighed as much as a small dump truck or an adult elephant.

What could the occasion possibly be? Was King Kong tying the knot with the 50 Foot Woman? No, as you might guess from the fact it's in the Guinness Book of World Records, this was done more or less for its own sake. The cake was for a bridal showcase held at the Mohegan Sun Hotel and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut in 2004. You'd think the record would have been broken in Las Vegas, considering the city's history with weddings and mind-boggling excess (fare thee well, Heart Attack Grill), but apparently it hasn't been topped.