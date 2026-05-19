This Controversial Las Vegas Restaurant Attraction Is Shutting Down After 15 Years
The times are changing in Las Vegas, and according to some fans of Sin City, it's not for the better. After serving customers super-sized entrees and sides for 15 years, the Heart Attack Grill recently announced that it will be going the way of the MGM Grand buffet and closing for good. It was famed for chuckling in the face of obesity and health problems often associated with overeating, promoting tongue-in-cheek hospital themes around every corner and even offering free burgers to anyone weighing over 350 pounds.
The Heart Attack Grill was a landmark destination for tourists seeking a culinary experience that was offered by no other Las Vegas restaurant. Menu items like the Single Bypass Burger — a ½-pound beef patty topped with veggies, cheese, and chili sauce — and the Butterfat Shake became well-known staples to regulars. But the Single Bypass Burger was tame compared to other items, like the Quadruple Bypass Burger. Anyone with a big enough appetite to tackle that beast was rewarded with a personal "nurse" who shepherded them out of the establishment in a wheelchair.
If selling food aimed at having a hearty laugh at coronary complications wasn't controversial enough, the iconic restaurant was also known to punish guests who didn't finish their meal. Anyone who found that modest Single Bypass Burger to be too much was met with a waitress dressed as a nurse who would come by to spank you with a paddle, because food waste is no joke, apparently. It's the end of an era, to be sure, and the decision to shutter the doors wasn't easy.
Why Las Vegas's Heart Attack Grill flatlined
According to the owner of the Heart Attack Grill, the decision to throw in the towel didn't come lightly. After failing to renew his lease on the restaurant, which was located in the Neonopolis on Fremont Street, Jon Basso expressed his frustration with the direction in which Las Vegas seemed to be heading, and what it means for the average Joe. On the HAG website, he wrote, "This decision stems from the reality that major casinos have intentionally priced the average person out of the quintessential American experience of affordable indulgence. The soul of Las Vegas has been replaced by corporate greed. Our core value, 'eat big and laugh loud,' no longer fits a city peddling forty-dollar 'artisanal avocado toast.'"
This isn't the first time the city has come under fire for rising prices, and tourists have noticed the increase as well. The city witnessed a 7 ½% drop in tourism in 2025, the largest decline in years. And it's not as though people have simply stopped going on vacation. Destinations such as Disneyland and Honolulu haven't seen a similar downturn. Folks are just looking to make their tourism dollars stretch further than what Las Vegas currently offers.
Sadly, the Heart Attack Grill is the latest casualty of a city that is pricing the ordinary tourist out of a world-famous destination that once featured a $1 buffet to attract people from all walks of life. Basso indicated he intends to relocate the restaurant, but it will no longer be a Las Vegas attraction.