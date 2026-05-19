This Controversial Las Vegas Restaurant Attraction Is Shutting Down After 15 Years

The times are changing in Las Vegas, and according to some fans of Sin City, it's not for the better. After serving customers super-sized entrees and sides for 15 years, the Heart Attack Grill recently announced that it will be going the way of the MGM Grand buffet and closing for good. It was famed for chuckling in the face of obesity and health problems often associated with overeating, promoting tongue-in-cheek hospital themes around every corner and even offering free burgers to anyone weighing over 350 pounds.

The Heart Attack Grill was a landmark destination for tourists seeking a culinary experience that was offered by no other Las Vegas restaurant. Menu items like the Single Bypass Burger — a ½-pound beef patty topped with veggies, cheese, and chili sauce — and the Butterfat Shake became well-known staples to regulars. But the Single Bypass Burger was tame compared to other items, like the Quadruple Bypass Burger. Anyone with a big enough appetite to tackle that beast was rewarded with a personal "nurse" who shepherded them out of the establishment in a wheelchair.

If selling food aimed at having a hearty laugh at coronary complications wasn't controversial enough, the iconic restaurant was also known to punish guests who didn't finish their meal. Anyone who found that modest Single Bypass Burger to be too much was met with a waitress dressed as a nurse who would come by to spank you with a paddle, because food waste is no joke, apparently. It's the end of an era, to be sure, and the decision to shutter the doors wasn't easy.