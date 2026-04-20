Las Vegas' MGM Grand Is Shutting Down Its Iconic Buffet For Good
Las Vegas is losing a legend. Sin City was once teeming with roughly 35 buffet destinations with reputations for providing tourists an affordable means of fueling up for all the activities at their fingertips in the Entertainment Capital of the World (the very first buffet in Las Vegas cost just $1). Yet, a trend of closures has seen that number dwindle to eight in recent years. Make that seven, now, as the MGM Grand just announced its buffet will be the latest to bite the dust, with its closure slated for May 31 of this year.
It's an open secret that buffets in Las Vegas don't make a resort money — typically, the opposite is true. But like Costco's ridiculously low-priced hot dog combo, they were considered a means of getting people in the door and staying after a meal to hit the slots. Gambling has long been the bell cow of casino revenue, and losing money on buffets to keep folks chasing a jackpot was simply viewed as good business.
Oh, how the times have changed. Today, gambling only accounts for approximately 25% of casino revenue. The lion's share of the money coming through the doors is from Las Vegas shows and upper-echelon dining attractions as well as food halls across The Strip. Essentially, buffets are no longer pulling their weight as a loss leader, and are increasingly viewed as unnecessary by the casinos that run and lose money on them. It's a shame, really, as future tourists will be missing out on a longtime Las Vegas staple — the MGM Grand buffet has been running strong since 1993.
Las Vegas' MGM Grand buffet will leave a culinary void
The MGM Grand buffet wasn't just a grab-and-go affair where tourists would meander around a linear path like a school cafeteria. For starters, it boasted several types of international cuisine, from Mexican enchiladas to Asian-inspired sushi rolls. Baba ghanoush and grilled lamb kabobs were available for those craving Mediterranean, while folks looking for a taste of Italy need look no further than the buffet's wood-fired pizzas and antipasti platters. All that international fare could be washed down with bottomless beverages like mimosas, bloody marys, beer, wine, and a selection of non-alcoholic drinks.
MGM Grand buffet diners were also treated to some entertainment, of sorts. The room features live cooking stations where people could watch the chefs showcase their skills right in front of them. They were busy daily making dishes like omelets, stir-fry, and freshly-made pasta. And then there's the crown jewel of any buffet worth its salt — the carving station. Carnivores licking their chops would huddle around as the station's attendant sliced off slabs of prime rib, honey-glazed ham, barbecue brisket, and roast turkey.
Seafood options like oysters and snow crab legs were also available (possibly sourced from the same old-school seafood chain that supplies many Las Vegas casinos). If folks still had room after all that, the buffet featured a selection of desserts ranging from pies and cobblers to ice cream sundaes along with a showstopping chocolate fountain. Sadly, people who find that spread enticing are going to have to act fast if they want to try it themselves. By the end of May this year, it's gone for good.