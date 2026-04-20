Las Vegas' MGM Grand Is Shutting Down Its Iconic Buffet For Good

Las Vegas is losing a legend. Sin City was once teeming with roughly 35 buffet destinations with reputations for providing tourists an affordable means of fueling up for all the activities at their fingertips in the Entertainment Capital of the World (the very first buffet in Las Vegas cost just $1). Yet, a trend of closures has seen that number dwindle to eight in recent years. Make that seven, now, as the MGM Grand just announced its buffet will be the latest to bite the dust, with its closure slated for May 31 of this year.

It's an open secret that buffets in Las Vegas don't make a resort money — typically, the opposite is true. But like Costco's ridiculously low-priced hot dog combo, they were considered a means of getting people in the door and staying after a meal to hit the slots. Gambling has long been the bell cow of casino revenue, and losing money on buffets to keep folks chasing a jackpot was simply viewed as good business.

Oh, how the times have changed. Today, gambling only accounts for approximately 25% of casino revenue. The lion's share of the money coming through the doors is from Las Vegas shows and upper-echelon dining attractions as well as food halls across The Strip. Essentially, buffets are no longer pulling their weight as a loss leader, and are increasingly viewed as unnecessary by the casinos that run and lose money on them. It's a shame, really, as future tourists will be missing out on a longtime Las Vegas staple — the MGM Grand buffet has been running strong since 1993.