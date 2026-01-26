The Old-School Seafood Chain That Supplies Many Of Las Vegas' Casinos

While Las Vegas is hundreds of miles away from the Pacific Ocean, and even farther from the Atlantic, many people find that no trip to the Vegas Strip is complete without eating some seafood. From a classic, fancy-feeling shrimp cocktail appetizer for just $2 at Circus Circus, to unlimited crab and lobster at Vegas' largest spread, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, there's something about seafood and Sin City that just makes sense. But where does all this seafood, even the bits eventually tossed to pigs, come from? One major supplier of Las Vegas casinos' seafood is an old-school Midwestern chain called Supreme Lobster.

Founded in Illinois in 1973, Supreme Lobster is a major wholesale seafood distributor, but also operates one retail store in Villa Park, Illinois — home to the company's corporate headquarters. Supreme Lobster has wholesale locations in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nevada, with the last one providing a convenient hub for the gargantuan seafood demands of the Las Vegas casinos. Speaking to the Las Vegas Sun in 2018, Andrew Goodman, Supreme Lobster vice president, estimated that the company delivered roughly 20,000 pounds of shrimp per day to Las Vegas' Caesars properties alone. The company also supplies other major operators like MGM, Station Casinos, and Boyd Gaming with fresh seafood delivered within 12 to 24 hours of being pulled from the water.