The Fast Food Legend Who Trained Wendy's Founder

Not every founder of a fast food franchise gets a menu item named after them. McDonald's calls its signature hamburger a Big Mac, after all, not Ray's Triple Decker Supreme or whatever. (Maybe that's because Ray Kroc, the controversial "founder" of McDonald's, didn't actually found it, but that's another story.) And yet, there's Dave's Single, Double, or Triple, which are Wendy's menu items named after its founder, Dave Thomas. So maybe it's only fitting that Thomas was mentored by the guy who made himself the mascot of his chain: none other than Colonel Harlan Sanders himself.

Well, we say Sanders made himself the mascot, but in truth, that was at least partially Thomas' doing. You see, in the 1950s, Sanders visited Columbus, Ohio looking for potential Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisees. Thomas, who was working for his other mentor Phil Clauss in a restaurant called the Hobby House, eventually signed on, becoming a KFC franchisee and helping the Colonel expand across the Midwest. A few of Thomas' suggestions eventually became signature parts of KFC's identity, including its red-and-white-striped buckets and Sanders' appearances in his commercials. That's right: Dave Thomas of Wendy's fame set off a chain of events that would one day lead to Reba McEntire dressing up as the Colonel.