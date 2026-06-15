'Well, It Was Good While It Lasted' — Why Many Hot Sauce Fans Are Saying Goodbye To Tapatio
In 2026, we should all make more room on our bingo cards for surprising events because anything can happen. This was proven in January when the household staple hot sauce brand, Tapatío, was sold to a private equity firm, Highlander Partners, for an undisclosed amount. It didn't take long for Reddit users to get a whiff of the news and express their plans to leave the sauce behind them, with one poster writing, "Well, it was good while it lasted. Get ready for quality to suffer." Another commenter suggested finding out how long hot sauce really lasts, saying, "Stock up on the good stuff now, cause it's about to become garbage."
Tapatio has been around since 1971 when it was founded in California by the Saavedra family, who remained at the helm of the operation prior to the acquisition with Highlander. The private equity firm has invested in other food labels, such as Monarca Food Solutions and Pretzilla, in recent years. The Saavedra family will retain a minority stake in the company and Jeff Partridge, a partner at Highlander, expressed optimism about this in a press release, saying, "We share the Saavedra family's vision to maintain the brand's legacy as we carefully and purposefully target opportunities to grow the brand geographically, introduce new flavors and products, and deepen penetration in both the retail and foodservice channels." Still, concern over quality and price have a hold on fans of the brand. Private equity brands purchasing companies is nothing new, but it's what typically comes next that has so many hot-sauce lovers tragically giving up on Tapatio.
Why people dislike private equity buyouts
The jump from a family brand responsible for the best Doritos flavor to being owned by a private equity firm isn't an unheard-of move in modern times. However, it creates unease among those who don't want their go-to brands to change. On a Reddit thread discussing the cost of Tapatio, one comment theorized the changes have already begun, saying, "I have a sneaking suspicion this may be the result of Highlander Partners taking a majority stake in the brand to 'expand its reach.' This occurred just a few months ago. Corporate greed will likely ruin this brand like so many before it."
The fear of rising costs isn't unfounded. Private equity firms often use collateral to acquire funding to purchase existing companies like Tapatio. To repay that debt, the company needs to be profitable quickly. The express intent to extend the product's reach to more consumers can lead to changed ingredients and higher prices. These changes are often easier to implement when the brand name already has decades of consumer trust. Maybe Highlander is betting on the many GLP-1 users who are loading up on hot sauce, but regardless of how often one uses hot sauce it's not uncommon for someone to have a favorite like Tapatio. While private equity firms focus primarily on profit, they start closer to the finish line by building off of an already established brand, while the everyday hot-sauce lover (in this case, anyway) is the one who loses out on money, quality, or both.