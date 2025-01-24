How Long Does Hot Sauce Last, And Should It Be Refrigerated?

Many hot sauce brands say they don't require refrigeration because of their high vinegar content. But if you don't plan on bingeing on your hot sauce, or serving it to a good number of people, then you're better off refrigerating it. While it's okay to store hot sauce in the pantry after opening, you may minimize the risk of bacteria — but you don't completely eradicate it. Refrigeration prevents the growth of harmful bacteria so you know that every time you crack open your hot sauce, it'll always be as fresh as when you first opened it.

If you prefer your hot sauce at room temperature, check the ingredients first and see if it has high acid content, or if the bottle says it's safe. Vinegar-heavy ingredients are safe at room temperature for a few months, but if there are certain changes in texture, smell, color, flavor, or any kind of build-up, then you're better off throwing away the bottle. The flavor can also be diminished over time, so watch out for that.

Thanks to the power of food preservation, most bottled hot sauce will last a long time at room temperature, but refrigeration is key to extend and ensure maximum safety and freshness. If you happen to buy a homemade or natural brand, stay on the safe side and keep it in the fridge after opening. Whatever kind of bottle you buy, store it properly so you can enjoy that spicy kick down to the very last drop.