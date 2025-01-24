How Long Does Hot Sauce Last, And Should It Be Refrigerated?
Hot sauce is not only a pantry staple, but it's also a pantry favorite. This condiment adds dimension, depth, and flavor to any dish. Hot sauce is so popular that many brands and restaurants are jumping on the hot sauce trend to keep up with demand. Who could forget Sriracha-gate; The infamous Sriracha shortage that caused a massive stir in pop and culinary culture in 2020. Since then, a variety of Asian hot sauce brands have come to the surface, too, further establishing hot sauce as a titan of the culinary-verse.
Whatever type or brand of hot sauce you prefer, we can all agree that once we buy that perfect bottle, we want to be able to keep it fresh and lasting long. If you're wondering how to do this, the answer depends on many factors including what's in the hot sauce and how it's designed to be stored. Most commercially available hot sauces are made with high acidity and a typically higher sodium content — both of which enable the product to have a longer shelf life. Unopened, these bottles can keep fresh in your pantry for two years. Once opened, the countdown begins and ends typically at six months. If you want to keep it longer than that, refrigeration is your best bet.
Keep hot sauce in the fridge for maximum freshness
Many hot sauce brands say they don't require refrigeration because of their high vinegar content. But if you don't plan on bingeing on your hot sauce, or serving it to a good number of people, then you're better off refrigerating it. While it's okay to store hot sauce in the pantry after opening, you may minimize the risk of bacteria — but you don't completely eradicate it. Refrigeration prevents the growth of harmful bacteria so you know that every time you crack open your hot sauce, it'll always be as fresh as when you first opened it.
If you prefer your hot sauce at room temperature, check the ingredients first and see if it has high acid content, or if the bottle says it's safe. Vinegar-heavy ingredients are safe at room temperature for a few months, but if there are certain changes in texture, smell, color, flavor, or any kind of build-up, then you're better off throwing away the bottle. The flavor can also be diminished over time, so watch out for that.
Thanks to the power of food preservation, most bottled hot sauce will last a long time at room temperature, but refrigeration is key to extend and ensure maximum safety and freshness. If you happen to buy a homemade or natural brand, stay on the safe side and keep it in the fridge after opening. Whatever kind of bottle you buy, store it properly so you can enjoy that spicy kick down to the very last drop.