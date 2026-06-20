This Popular Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavor Is Actually Our Least Favorite

Baskin-Robbins is a childhood staple for many, because who on earth doesn't love ice cream? (My condolences, lactose-intolerant folks.) While the Baskin-Robbins of my youth never had a grocery store presence, current-day Baskin-Robbins does. You can buy pints of Baskin-Robbins ice cream in major supermarkets basically everywhere now. We recently went through the hard work of trying eight popular Baskin-Robbins flavors to rank them, and one flavor straight-up disappointed us in a somewhat shocking way.

That was the Icing on the Cake flavor, which is your basic birthday cake-flavored ice cream swirled with confetti and rainbow frosting along with cake crumbles. In a ranking, something's inevitably going to end up at the bottom, but this choice wasn't hard. Our writer said, "Coming in last place is Baskin-Robbins Icing on the Cake, and it was not a tough decision. There isn't anything slightly redeeming to lean on to justify its existence in the Baskin-Robbins ice cream lineup. This flavor is bad. Like, really bad."

The main issue, of all things, is the level of sweetness in this ice cream. We found it so sweet that it's practically all we could focus on, and not in a good way. Our taster just couldn't handle the saccharine intensity, and we can't recommend it for that specific reason.