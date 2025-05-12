Jason Kelce Is A Big Fan Of Cake Batter Ice Cream From One Particular Chain

Jason and Travis Kelce rose to fame for their stellar NFL careers (with a more recent headlines boost from Travis dating Taylor Swift), but their "New Heights" podcast isn't just about football. The brothers talk about all kinds of pop culture topics too, including a discussion about what should be on what they called the "Mount Rushmore of ice cream flavors." One that Jason named for their imagined monument to ice cream greatness is cake batter flavor, specifically the cake batter ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery.

Jason went into even more detail, saying he likes Cold Stone's cake batter ice cream with brownie, caramel, and chocolate mix-ins. Cake batter is one of the ice cream chain's most popular flavors, which it makes by combining its sweet cream ice cream with cake batter mix. (Most online dupe recipes call for using yellow cake mix from the store.) Cold Stone takes credit for inventing the flavor, saying one of its franchise owners created it in 2003.

Just like any of Cold Stone's flavors, you can get cake batter ice cream with any mix-ins you like. It's the base of three of its Signature Creations: Birthday Cake Remix with brownie, rainbow sprinkles, and fudge; Cake Batter Batter Batter with brownies and cookie dough; and Cookies Make Everything Better, with regular Oreo and Golden Oreo pieces. It's also used for some of its signature ice cream cakes, pies, cupcakes, cookie sandwiches, and shakes.