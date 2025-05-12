Jason Kelce Is A Big Fan Of Cake Batter Ice Cream From One Particular Chain
Jason and Travis Kelce rose to fame for their stellar NFL careers (with a more recent headlines boost from Travis dating Taylor Swift), but their "New Heights" podcast isn't just about football. The brothers talk about all kinds of pop culture topics too, including a discussion about what should be on what they called the "Mount Rushmore of ice cream flavors." One that Jason named for their imagined monument to ice cream greatness is cake batter flavor, specifically the cake batter ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery.
Jason went into even more detail, saying he likes Cold Stone's cake batter ice cream with brownie, caramel, and chocolate mix-ins. Cake batter is one of the ice cream chain's most popular flavors, which it makes by combining its sweet cream ice cream with cake batter mix. (Most online dupe recipes call for using yellow cake mix from the store.) Cold Stone takes credit for inventing the flavor, saying one of its franchise owners created it in 2003.
Just like any of Cold Stone's flavors, you can get cake batter ice cream with any mix-ins you like. It's the base of three of its Signature Creations: Birthday Cake Remix with brownie, rainbow sprinkles, and fudge; Cake Batter Batter Batter with brownies and cookie dough; and Cookies Make Everything Better, with regular Oreo and Golden Oreo pieces. It's also used for some of its signature ice cream cakes, pies, cupcakes, cookie sandwiches, and shakes.
More about Cold Stone Creamery and the Kelces' other top flavors
Cold Stone Creamery is known for making its ice cream fresh in stores daily and for blending it with mix-ins to order on a frozen granite slab. The ice cream at one of Gen Z's favorite chain restaurants is considered super premium. That means it has a higher percentage of butterfat and less air incorporated into it, making it richer and creamier.
The chain began in 1988 with a store in Tempe, Arizona and two connected ideas. It let customers create their own personalized ice cream by choosing a flavor base and the mix-ins they wanted. Then it provided the entertainment of seeing their chosen ingredients blended into the ice cream on a frozen piece of stone by a worker wielding two spades. Cold Stone began opening franchises in 1994, after which it spread across the country as its popularity took off. There are now nearly 1,500 locations in some 30 countries.
As for the Kelce brothers, what were the other ice creams on their Mount Rushmore? Travis named cookies and cream (a flavor Blue Bell claims to have invented) and Jason also volunteered butter pecan. They both agreed a must-have was Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip from Graeter's, the signature flavor of the more than 150-year-old Midwestern chain. Luckily for them, none of their four choices are among the once popular ice cream flavors you don't see that much anymore.