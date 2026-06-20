10 Affordable Organizers At Target To Take Back Your Messy Kitchen
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If you grew up hearing the phrase "cleanliness is next to godliness," then you're likely well aware of how much an organized area can impact your mood and work ethic. That's why keeping a tidy kitchen is so imperative for those who spend a lot of time cooking or baking. However, keeping your kitchen clean and organized is easier said than done, and while we can always utilize techniques like the 10-10 decluttering method, what you really want to do is find things that make your life easier by maximizing the amount of space you have on your counter and in your drawers, cabinets, and refrigerator.
Luckily, Target has proven to be incredibly helpful when it comes to organizing kitchens thanks to a myriad of organizers and storage containers that simply make life easier for those of us who spend a lot of time in our kitchens. We all know the pain of spending far too much on a single product and being left without the budget to buy much else, so thankfully each of these items is fairly cost-efficient, with some of them being prone to going on sale. This means you could completely revolutionize the look and feel of your kitchen without spending a fortune doing so.
Soda Can Fridge and Pantry Organizer
When it comes to storing your favorite cans of pop in the refrigerator, having a designated spot to put them in and a clear view of what kind they are is a great way to keep things organized. That's why the Brightroom Soda Organizer is such a great choice at Target, as it means you don't have to put an entire case of one type of soda in the fridge at a time, nor do you need to let the cans take up a wide area of space. The organizer can comfortably hold eight cans at a time — five in the bottom row and three on top of them — although some customers who've purchased it have claimed you can add a few more cans to the organizer with no problem if you choose to.
The Clear Brightroom Soda Fridge & Pantry Organizer sells for $15 at Target.
Divided Berry Bin Refrigerator Organizer
Another item that's perfect for organizing the refrigerator is a two-compartment bin that's designed for fruit lovers looking for a better place to sort their favorite berries. This Brightroom product allows you to keep different types of berries in the same container without mixing them, saving plenty of room in your fridge in the process. While most berries aren't sensitive to ethylene gas and thus aren't in danger of going bad prematurely when stored near tomatoes (the unfortunate fate of cucumbers), keeping your favorite fruits together yet separate is great for the longevity of the berries and for the organization of your refrigerator at large. Plus, with ventilation holes at the bottom of the container, the berry bin makes cleaning the fruits easier and provides ventilation which helps excess moisture escape, preventing deterioration in the process.
The Clear Brightroom Divided Berry Bin sells for $15 at Target.
11-inch Lazy Susan Turn Table
This item can go just about anywhere in your kitchen, but it's especially useful inside the refrigerator, as a small, 11-inch lazy Susan is sure to make your refrigerator more maneuverable. We've all had to deal with needing one specific cold ingredient or snack only to discover it has been lost in the catacombs that is the back of the fridge. With the use of a lazy Susan, the back of the fridge will once again become accessible to you with one swivel; making it so fewer things are out of reach or out of sight for long. This Brightroom product comes with three compartments, can be placed directly on any flat surface, and is the answer to your biggest organizational struggles as far as the refrigerator is concerned.
The Clear Brightroom Plastic Lazy Susan Turn Table sells for $16 at Target.
6-Tier Over the Door Pantry Organizer
Looking outside of the refrigerator toward the pantry, those who have a fully stocked cabinet might find the shelves simply don't get the job done. If that's the case, an attachment that adds six more shelves might be the fix you're looking for. This over-the-door pantry organizer made by Smart Design is the perfect way to free up room in your pantry by providing you with six tiers of baskets which can hold snacks, cans, or jars that you want at your disposal at a moment's notice. In terms of organization, the added space gives you the chance to be more deliberate with how you're stocking your pantry; leading to less confusion regarding where your pantry staples are when you need them.
The Smart Design Steel 6-Tier Over the Door Pantry Organizer sells for $29.99 at Target.
Spice Gripper Clip Strips
Similar to the attachable pantry organizer, these spice clips attach to your cabinet door and are both a cost-effective and space-efficient choice for keeping your kitchen more organized. At Target, Bellemain sells four-prong spice grippers in sets of three, giving you space to store 12 of your favorite spices in a convenient place. Traditional spice racks can prove to be unexpectedly expensive and bulky, while these gripper strips strive to be the exact opposite; making them a great option for people wanting to expand their spice cabinet or who simply need to find space for the seasonings they already have.
The Bellemain Spice Gripper Clip Strips sell for $18.46 at Target.
Airtight Cereal Dispenser Food Storage Container (4-Pack)
If you're a cereal fan looking for a way to maintain the food's great taste for as long as possible, storing it in an airtight container is an absolute must. This can save your cereal from boxes that have a broken flap, as the plastic containers are much better at blocking out moisture and keeping the breakfast food crisp and fresh for a prolonged period of time. As far as organization is concerned, the SharpChef product is especially useful for those who keep several different brands of cereal in their kitchens at a time. The four-pack of these containers can be found for under $40, and getting one container for each of your favorite cereals will give you a cleaner, sleeker look than having a bunch of cardboard boxes crowding your kitchen. You can also purchase these in two-packs or individually.
The SharpChef Four-Pack Airtight Cereal Dispenser Food Storage Container sells for $38.65 at Target.
Airtight Twist & Lock Food Storage Container (4-Pack)
If you're looking for a way to keep all different kinds of food fresh, dry, and in sleek containers, SharpChef once again has you covered with the twist-and-lock containers it sells at Target. The containers are perfect for just about anything you need to store in the kitchen — be it sugar, flour, nuts, or oats — and prevents oxidation from degrading your food. It's once again recommended that you purchase a 4-pack of these as they can be used and stacked together to save counter space while also being significantly cheaper when purchased in bulk. They can also help emphasize the sleek, clean look you're likely hoping for in your kitchen.
The SharpChef Four-Pack Airtight Twist & Lock Food Storage Container sells for $32.99 at Target.
In-Drawer 5 Compartment Bamboo Flatware Organizer
Switching gears away from food storage toward storing utensils, there are few organizers at Target as simultaneously useful, affordable, and tasteful as the bamboo flatware holder made by Brightroom. With four vertical sections and one horizontal section at the end, the small drawer accessory provides room for two types of spoons, two types of forks (perfect for those who bought their own three-prong forks to imitate Olive Garden), and all the butterknives in your kitchen. Particularly when paired with the next entry in this list, this five-compartment flatware organizer is a great way to store utensils in something durable and stylish for a remarkably low price.
The Brightroom Natural 5 Compartment Flatware Drawer Organizer sells for $14 at Target.
In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Organizer
The five-compartment flatware organizer is great for forks, spoons, and dull butter knives, but a matching organizer for sharp cooking knives makes the choice even better. This knife organizer is also made by Brightroom and has 13 knife slots, seven for small knives and six for large ones. Much like a traditional knife block, this knife organizer keeps the sharp edges of your knives out of reach; preventing accidental cuts.
The Brightroom Natural In-Drawer Knife Organizer sells for $20 at Target.
Metal Pan and Pot Lid Holder
While it is the most expensive individual item on this list, Garvee's organizing rack for pot lids and pans is arguably one of the most vital storage tools you can buy for your kitchen. The simple product allows you to organize and condense one of the bulkiest subsections of cookware, giving you much more space in your cabinets. The Garvee product is also detachable, meaning you can keep it as one long storage unit or separate it into two halves. If you separate it, you can use half of it for pans and the other half for lids and put them in different places if you deem it necessary. All in all, this organizer is a simple yet effective upgrade that will help your kitchen look its very best.
The Garvee Black Metal Pot Lid Holder sells for $49.88 at Target.