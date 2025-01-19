How To Close A Box Of Cereal With A Broken Flap

We've all been there — standing in the kitchen, staring down a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch (a pandemic favorite) with a flap that's beyond repair. You just wanted a bowl of crunchy goodness, but now you're stuck figuring out how to keep the rest of it fresh without that satisfying snap of a well-functioning box. Before you give in to chaos — or worse, stale cereal — let's get crafty. Here's how to turn that sad, floppy box into a sturdy, triangle-topped solution that locks in freshness.

Start by tucking the smaller side flaps into the box. Then, fold one of the long flaps into the box as well, leaving the other long flap sticking out. Next, press the two shorter sides of the box inward, creating a "V" shape at the top. With that triangle in place, take the remaining long flap and fold it neatly into the box, securing it among the folds. Voilà — a closed box that keeps your cereal fresh and looks oddly satisfying. If you need a visual guide, you can check out the step-by-step process from Lennia, the "Folding Queen," on TikTok.