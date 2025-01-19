How To Close A Box Of Cereal With A Broken Flap
We've all been there — standing in the kitchen, staring down a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch (a pandemic favorite) with a flap that's beyond repair. You just wanted a bowl of crunchy goodness, but now you're stuck figuring out how to keep the rest of it fresh without that satisfying snap of a well-functioning box. Before you give in to chaos — or worse, stale cereal — let's get crafty. Here's how to turn that sad, floppy box into a sturdy, triangle-topped solution that locks in freshness.
Start by tucking the smaller side flaps into the box. Then, fold one of the long flaps into the box as well, leaving the other long flap sticking out. Next, press the two shorter sides of the box inward, creating a "V" shape at the top. With that triangle in place, take the remaining long flap and fold it neatly into the box, securing it among the folds. Voilà — a closed box that keeps your cereal fresh and looks oddly satisfying. If you need a visual guide, you can check out the step-by-step process from Lennia, the "Folding Queen," on TikTok.
Other ways to handle a broken cereal box flap
If folding isn't your thing, you can always skip the box entirely and embrace the lazy genius hack: pour your cereal into an airtight container. Not only will it stay fresh and crunchy, but it'll also look super organized on your counter or pantry shelf. There are plenty of container options available online — some even come with labels so you can write the cereal name on them.
For those looking for something extra, cereal dispensers are a great option to skip pouring altogether. The Honey-Can-Do dispenser features two containers that keep cereal fresh for up to 45 days. And with brands like Magic Spoon cereal now nearing $10 a box, preserving that crunch is practically a necessity. It's also handy for portion control, dispensing 1 ounce per twist of the knob. Just slide a bowl underneath, turn the knob, and enjoy the perfect bowl of cereal without any mess. It's like creating your own mini cereal station at home!