Make Trader Joe's Butter Almond Thins 10x Better With One Sweet Addition
The Belgian-style Butter Almond Thins are one of Trader Joe's best snacks. They're rich, light, and very crispy, and each one is peppered with toasted almond slivers. TJ's shoppers say they're delicious straight out of the package or dipped in coffee and cocoa – it's easy to eat the whole box in one sitting, and they're even flavorful enough to impress at dinner parties.
Fans of these cookies are also turning snack time up a notch by pairing them with another favorite item from the pantry section: Trader Joe's Lemon Curd. Using the sweet-tart jarred product as a topping for Butter Almond Thins creates a low-effort, crunchy snack that tastes a lot like a lemon tart.
Trader Joe's shoppers know many delicious ways to use lemon curd – as a yogurt topping, a filling for baked goods, and plenty more – but they've struck gold with the flavor combination of decadent lemon curd and toasted almond crisps. The combo is a crispy, sweet-tart snack for any time of day, and Trader Joe's customers have come up with even more ways to put a twist on this already amazing duo too.
How to remix the Trader Joe's Lemon Curd and Butter Almond Thins combo
Trader Joe's Butter Almond Thins and Lemon Curd are the beginning of a no-bake cheesecake — use the cookies to make a crust and prepare a filling with a mixture of lemon curd, cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla. Try TJ's Mixed Berry Lemon Curd to add a fruitier flavor to the mix. For another dessert, use two crackers and some vanilla ice cream for a mini, lemony ice cream sandwich. Or reach for TJ's Lemon Curd and Butter Almond Thins to put a lemony twist on TikTok's viral "Japanese cheesecake." Both products also pair well with fresh berries and homemade meringue.
Use the combo to garnish other dishes as well, like parfaits, fruit dips, and different kinds of mousse. If you want to dress up the cookies a bit more, dip half of each one in white or dark chocolate and let them set before spreading on the lemon curd. Certain cheeses also go very well with lemon curd and toasted almond cookies. Create an unforgettable appetizer by pairing the cookies and curd with a thin slice of aged cheddar, a smear of honey goat chevre, or a chunk of brie cheese.