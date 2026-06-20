Make Trader Joe's Butter Almond Thins 10x Better With One Sweet Addition

The Belgian-style Butter Almond Thins are one of Trader Joe's best snacks. They're rich, light, and very crispy, and each one is peppered with toasted almond slivers. TJ's shoppers say they're delicious straight out of the package or dipped in coffee and cocoa – it's easy to eat the whole box in one sitting, and they're even flavorful enough to impress at dinner parties.

Fans of these cookies are also turning snack time up a notch by pairing them with another favorite item from the pantry section: Trader Joe's Lemon Curd. Using the sweet-tart jarred product as a topping for Butter Almond Thins creates a low-effort, crunchy snack that tastes a lot like a lemon tart.

Trader Joe's shoppers know many delicious ways to use lemon curd – as a yogurt topping, a filling for baked goods, and plenty more – but they've struck gold with the flavor combination of decadent lemon curd and toasted almond crisps. The combo is a crispy, sweet-tart snack for any time of day, and Trader Joe's customers have come up with even more ways to put a twist on this already amazing duo too.