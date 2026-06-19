How To Clean And Maintain A Molcajete Without Ruining It

There are many underrated tools that you should be utilizing in the kitchen, and the molcajete is undoubtedly one of them. The traditional Mexican version of a mortar and pestle (which Gordon Ramsay swears by when making homemade spices) is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship made out of lava rocks. However, this specific type of material makes cleaning the tool all the more crucial. We spoke to Rick Bayless — the chef at and owner of Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Bar Sótano, and Xoco — who gave us insight into both why you need to clean your molcajete regularly and how to do so. "Though a usable kitchen molcajete is made from relatively smooth, dense rock, it still has some porosity, which means that when grinding ingredients for salsa, little bits will stick in the crevices," says Bayless. "You need to clean it well to get those bits free."

So, if you want to use a molcajete to make truly great guacamole, you need to be very thorough when cleaning it. To do this, Bayless skips the sponge and goes for something designed for heavy-duty cleaning. "I use a brush to thoroughly scrub my molcajete," notes Bayless, who adds that a stiff-bristled brush is the right tool to get the job done.