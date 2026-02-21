The Ancient Kitchen Tool Gordon Ramsay Swears By For Spices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking with spices is not always as simple as sprinkling them on top of a dish, straight from the rack. Since whole spices have been dried for long-term storage, their flavorful oils are preserved inside seeds, pods, and bark. To bring these oils out, and maximize their flavors and aromas, they need to be crushed or ground. In modern kitchens, home cooks can do this using tools like grinders. However, critics have long pointed out that electric grinders can ruin your spices by turning them into fine powder. Because of this, experts continue to vouch for more traditional techniques. Gordon Ramsay, for one, swears by an ancient tool as the most effective for cooking with spices: the mortar and pestle.

"To get the most out of your spices, there's only one piece of kit that you need: pestle and mortar. I mean, they look fantastic, and it's essential for any good kitchen," he said on his YouTube channel. "These things are so versatile. These ancient kitchen tools are perfect for everything, from pestos to dressings ... Use to grind spices, and you'll max out on flavor, get perfect textures, and always be totally in control." Historically, the two-piece tool can be traced back to ancient times, per the oldest preserved medical literature from Egypt. Interestingly, its primary use as a device to grind spices has remained the same.